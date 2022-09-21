"Please be okay Shane we need you dawg", "They should just rest him till the playoffs" - Tampa Bay Rays fans concerned for star pitcher Shane McClanahan, who left the game early with neck injury

In Tuesday (September 20) night's game against the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan exited the game early due to a possible neck injury.

Pitching to Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña in the top of the fifth inning, McClanahan signaled to his team about something bothering him. He was subsequently pulled from the game.

"Rays LHP Shane McClanahan was removed from tonight’s start after moving his shoulder in discomfort. (via @BallyRays)" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

McClanahan had a tough time against the Astros. The young lefty has often been untouchable this year, proven by his 2.36 ERA through 26 starts. The AL Cy Young candidate, however, was lit up by Houston. Upon his exit from the game, he gave up five runs while only striking out three in four innings of work.

Tampa Bay Rays fans, meanwhile, weren't that critical of the 23-year-old's performances. Instead, they expressed their concern about his apparent neck injury.

One fan wrote:

"Please be okay Shane we need you dawg"

Another tweeted:

"They should just rest him till the playoffs"

Here are some more reactions to McClanahan's injury:

Justin Nicklas @JustinNicklas1 @MLBONFOX @BallyRays Shut him down for the rest of the season. It’s too much to rush him back again @MLBONFOX @BallyRays Shut him down for the rest of the season. It’s too much to rush him back again

Ethan @EpicGamer126642 @MLBONFOX @BallyRays There’s absolutely something wrong with how the rays teach pitching with how often there guys get hurt, it’s crazy @MLBONFOX @BallyRays There’s absolutely something wrong with how the rays teach pitching with how often there guys get hurt, it’s crazy

It was reported after the game that McClanahan was pulled due to left neck tightness. The Tampa Bay Rays ace just got back from a 15-day IL stint and played only his second game back.

With the Rays currently sitting in the final American League Wild Card slot, it was understandable why the coaching staff wanted McClanahan to immediately return to action. However, fans begged to differ.

The Rays were eventually shut out 5-0 by the Houston Astros. The latter will now attempt a sweep in tomorrow's contest, which could put the Rays in a tough spot in the Wild Card race.

How the rest of the Tampa Bay Rays' season looks

The Rays are currently in the final AL Wild Card slot. However, they are by no means safe even though they are 5.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles. The team has a grueling schedule ahead after their series against the Astros.

They will first host the Blue Jays for a three-game set for their final home series of the year before kicking off a three-series roadtrip. They will start off with a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, then travel to Houston for another three-game series with the Astros before finishing their regular season in Boston.

These are some tough opponents for the Tampa Bay Rays as, except for the Boston Red Sox, the other two teams are playoff contenders. It will be interesting to see if they will step up to the pressure or crumble to the finish line.

