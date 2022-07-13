"Please stop choking games away" "Damn what is going on with Yankees?" - New York Yankees fans stunned after rocky bullpen blows 3rd game in a row

New York Yankees fans were left stunned on Tuesday night after the club's latest meltdown against the Cincinnati Reds. With ace pitcher Gerrit Cole on the mound, you'd think a win against National League Central's last-place team is almost guaranteed.

Although the Yankees All-Star had a decent performance, fans expected more from a team with the best record in the majors. The Yankees were 49-0 this season when leading after eight innings. The Reds were 0-48 when trailing after eight innings.

Talkin' Baseball posted a clip of Jonathon India's two-run single, which capped off an impressive 4-3 comeback for the Reds.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jonathan India go-ahead single! The Reds have scored four in the ninth to STUN the Yankees! Jonathan India go-ahead single! The Reds have scored four in the ninth to STUN the Yankees! https://t.co/CzUg12xPP6

The Reds had the worst start to a season by any MLB team in over 30 years when they started 3-22 in their first 25 games.

Yankees fans, meanwhile, have been spoiled winning seven out of every 10 games this season. It's easy to see why fans took this loss extra hard.

The New York Yankees lose their third straight game to drop to 61-26

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees after a game against the Detroit Tigers

The New York Yankees have now lost three straight games for the second time this season to drop to 61-26. They blew the lead in their last two outings against the Boston Red Sox, including a 5-0 headstart that eventually ended in an 11-6 loss.

It seems to be a reoccurring theme now with the Yankees, and Tuesday's loss was the latest in a string of calamities.

With Gerrit Cole doing his part (seven innings, no runs allowed, 11 strikeouts), the pressure now turns squarely on Aaron Boone and the bullpen.

Prof. Copperfield @MiracleLegumez @YESNetwork @RyanRuocco @JackCurryYES Aaron Boone just managed this team into a losing streak. That Holmes was allowed to face a fourth batter is ridiculous. That he was allowed to face a FIFTH is indefensible. #Yankees @YESNetwork @RyanRuocco @JackCurryYES Aaron Boone just managed this team into a losing streak. That Holmes was allowed to face a fourth batter is ridiculous. That he was allowed to face a FIFTH is indefensible. #Yankees

Until recently, the New York Yankees boasted one of the best bullpens in the league. Even without Jonathan Loaisiga, Zack Britton and a limited Aroldis Chapman, the bullpen has depth and quality.

Clay Holmes has been a revelation this season and was selected for his first All-Star game. Michael King has been outstanding, while Albert Abreu, Wandy Peralta and Lucas Luetge have exceeded expectations.

Papa G @papa_gardner11 The last three games showed to the entire world the Yankees have no urgency and no fire in the late game.



They blew 3+ run leads in back to back games and the offense did jack shit.



Their bullpen imploded in all three.



This team will still win the division but will lose. The last three games showed to the entire world the Yankees have no urgency and no fire in the late game. They blew 3+ run leads in back to back games and the offense did jack shit. Their bullpen imploded in all three. This team will still win the division but will lose.

Whenever the Yankees go on a losing streak of any kind, the pressure mounts. Some fans are now talking about trades and acquisitions before the deadline to get this team back on track.

Arby @ABeltran1993 The #Yankees without a doubt needs to trade for another SP come trade deadline The #Yankees without a doubt needs to trade for another SP come trade deadline

Reds fans, on the other hand, were quick to come out celebrating this memorable victory in what has been an otherwise abysmal season.

ATBBTTR @ATBBTTR “The Yankees have the best bullpen in the league”



The Cincinnati Reds: “The Yankees have the best bullpen in the league”The Cincinnati Reds: https://t.co/f386QnRSad

The team is still last in the NL Central but now only trails the Chicago Cubs by one game.

With Joey Votto, Jonathon India, Brandon Drury and Tyler Stephenson all hitting well again, fans have reason to be optimistic.

LoganB5⚾️ @Nati_Logan5 The Reds in the past week have faced three of the best pitchers in baseball (Scherzer, McClanahan, and Cole) and have come away with the W against all three of them. Make it 5 straight dubs. #ATOBTTR The Reds in the past week have faced three of the best pitchers in baseball (Scherzer, McClanahan, and Cole) and have come away with the W against all three of them. Make it 5 straight dubs. #ATOBTTR

For the New York Yankees, however, the All-Star break can't get here fast enough. The team looks like it has lost its mojo and needs to regroup.

The Yankees face the Reds tonight before beginning a three-game series versus the Red Sox to close out the first half of the season.

