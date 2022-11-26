The Chicago White Sox are looking to boost their pitching rotation and are considering bringing in Mike Clevinger. The former San Diego Padre and Cleveland Guardian right-hander is a free agent this offseason and is looking for a new team. Clevinger's age and injury record make him a gamble, however, if he can return to his 2017-2019 form, he could be a valuable addition for Chicago.

After a poor finish to the 2022 season, the White Sox will have a new manager in 2023. Tony La Russa recently stepped down after finishing with an 81-81 record. The team is in need of reinforcements and Clevinger could be an astute piece of business for the organization.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal White Sox showing strong interest in free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger, sources tell @TheAthletic White Sox showing strong interest in free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger, sources tell @TheAthletic.

White Sox fans are desperate for some good news, and the interest in Mike Clevinger has done little to appease a frustrated fanbase. Fans have mixed feelings about signing a 31-year-old injury-prone pitcher who had a mediocre year.

Gizmoldp @gizmo_ldp @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic It's always the next yr after a major injury pitchers get their groove back, he probably would be a very good signing @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic It's always the next yr after a major injury pitchers get their groove back, he probably would be a very good signing

The team failed to live up to their high expectations last year. With the talent they had on the roster, many analysts projected them to go as far as the World Series.

After a subpar year, the Padres are ready to move on from Clevinger. He finished with a 7-7 record after 22 starts and had a 4.33 ERA, recording just 91 strikeouts over 114.1 innings.

One of the biggest criticisms against the player is the low number of innings he has completed year after year. He has pitched more than 126 innings in just one of his six seasons in the MLB. This is a worrying statistic for a club that was plagued with injury concerns throughout 2022.

Mike Clevinger missed the 2021 season and most of 2020 due to injury

Mike Clevinger walks off the mound in game one of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Chicago White Sox are in need of a fifth starting pitcher to close out their rotation. MVP candidate Dylan Cease, along with Lucas Giolito, will lead the line, while Michael Kopech and Lance Lynn are expected to return as well.

There is a long list of starting pitchers available in the free agent market. Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander are all considering a change of scenery. The Chicago White Sox will definitely need to add players during the offseason if they hope to break a .500 record next season.

Mike Clevinger could be an important piece for a White Sox team that needs an experienced arm.

