  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Poor timing” - Phillies’ legend Jimmy Rollins delivers blunt take on Nick Castellanos' controversial fan booing remarks

“Poor timing” - Phillies’ legend Jimmy Rollins delivers blunt take on Nick Castellanos' controversial fan booing remarks

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 09, 2025 12:15 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Nick Castellanos' comments wasn't received positively by franchise legend Jimmy Rollins (Source: Imagn)

Nick Castellanos felt that Philadelphia Phillies fans booing the team during their National League Division Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers was unnecessary. The Phillies slugger had made his opinions extremely clear after the team had fallen 2-0 behind.

Ad
“I think that the stadium is good on both sides,” Nick Castellanos said. “When the game is going good, it’s wind at our back. When the game is not going good, it’s wind at our face. So, the environment can be with us, and the environment can be against us.”

Phillies legend and recent inductee into their 'Wall of Fame', Jimmy Rollins, speaking on TNT Sports' MLB Leadoff show, claimed that Castellanos could have refrained from voicing his displeasure in the middle of the postseason.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Bad timing. Poor timing," Rollins said. "In the playoffs, you don't say anything about the fans, only about your performance, even if you feel that way. And if you want to say something, say it away from the cameras. Don't let them get a quote, because all you can do is make it tougher for yourself...
Ad
"They've been frustrated for years. This isn't one game. This is years of games, not winning series at home, not running away to get it done, not getting the big hit."
Ad

The Phillies finished with the best home record in the regular season. They won 55 out of their 82 games. However, the losses in the first two games of the NLDS continued a recurring pattern for the Phillies' failure to get the wins at home in the playoffs.

In Philadelphia, the team has lost 5 of their last 6 postseason games. This string of losses is completely in contrast to the 12 wins out of the previous 14 postseason games before this stretch. If they can force a decider, they will have to get the win at home to make their way to the next round.

Ad

Phillies make dominant comeback in Los Angeles, preserve Jhoan Duran for Game 4

The Phillies took Game 3 of the NLDS by an 8-2 margin while also preserving star closer Jhoan Duran's arm. A late run fest in the eighth inning meant the Phillies weren't going to require a high-leverage arm like Duran to finish the game.

“Mentally and physically, I needed to be ready because today was a big day for us,” Duran said. “And now tomorrow is, too. So I'll be ready for anything.”

In his previous two appearances, Duran suffered the brunt of the Phillies crowd, who booed him as he made his way onto the field.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications