“Poor timing” - Phillies’ legend Jimmy Rollins delivers blunt take on Nick Castellanos' controversial fan booing remarks

Nick Castellanos felt that Philadelphia Phillies fans booing the team during their National League Division Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers was unnecessary. The Phillies slugger had made his opinions extremely clear after the team had fallen 2-0 behind.“I think that the stadium is good on both sides,” Nick Castellanos said. “When the game is going good, it’s wind at our back. When the game is not going good, it’s wind at our face. So, the environment can be with us, and the environment can be against us.”Phillies legend and recent inductee into their 'Wall of Fame', Jimmy Rollins, speaking on TNT Sports' MLB Leadoff show, claimed that Castellanos could have refrained from voicing his displeasure in the middle of the postseason.&quot;Bad timing. Poor timing,&quot; Rollins said. &quot;In the playoffs, you don't say anything about the fans, only about your performance, even if you feel that way. And if you want to say something, say it away from the cameras. Don't let them get a quote, because all you can do is make it tougher for yourself...&quot;They've been frustrated for years. This isn't one game. This is years of games, not winning series at home, not running away to get it done, not getting the big hit.&quot;The Phillies finished with the best home record in the regular season. They won 55 out of their 82 games. However, the losses in the first two games of the NLDS continued a recurring pattern for the Phillies' failure to get the wins at home in the playoffs. In Philadelphia, the team has lost 5 of their last 6 postseason games. This string of losses is completely in contrast to the 12 wins out of the previous 14 postseason games before this stretch. If they can force a decider, they will have to get the win at home to make their way to the next round.Phillies make dominant comeback in Los Angeles, preserve Jhoan Duran for Game 4The Phillies took Game 3 of the NLDS by an 8-2 margin while also preserving star closer Jhoan Duran's arm. A late run fest in the eighth inning meant the Phillies weren't going to require a high-leverage arm like Duran to finish the game.“Mentally and physically, I needed to be ready because today was a big day for us,” Duran said. “And now tomorrow is, too. So I'll be ready for anything.”In his previous two appearances, Duran suffered the brunt of the Phillies crowd, who booed him as he made his way onto the field.