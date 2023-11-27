According to multiple reports, Sonny Gray and the St. Louis Cardinals are moving towards finalizing a deal on Monday that will see Gray earn $75 million over three seasons. Ahead of the highly-anticipated agreement, MLB analysts are already singing its praises.

For 34-year old starter Sonny Gray, 2023 was a career year. The right-hander went 8-8, posting a 2.79 ERA in a career-high 32 starts. Additionally, Gray's five shutouts innings and timely pick-off against the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series was key to helping the Twins win their first playoff series since 2004.

After the season, Gray's five-year contract expired, making him a free agent. After the Cardinals made some questionnable pitching moves to help reinforce their slunking rotation, their eyes turned to Grey. With the deal entering finalization, some analysts are already lauding it.

"INSTANT REACTION - Sonny Gray and the Cardinals are expected to finalize a deal today, and @XavierScruggs breaks down what that means for St. Louis' rotation after signing Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson." - MLB Network Radio on Xirius XM

In a call-in to MLB Network radio, former MLB player and current analyst Xavier Scruggs refered to Sonny Gray's acquisition as "one of the most underrated moves" that the St. Louis Cardinals will make this season. Against the backdrop of aged starters Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, both signed earlier this month, Gray breathes life into the Cards' rotation.

Lynn and Gibson, both 36, were signed to one-year contracts. However, as both have nursed ERAs well over 4 in recent years, many Cardinals fans were not exactly filled with joy. By picking up the former Minnesota Twins ace, the Cards have put themselves in a much stronger position.

"Sonny Gray officially signs with the Cardinals for three years, $75 million" - Talkin Baseball

With a record of 71-91, the Cards finished with their first last-place divisional finish since 1990. Moreover, the team had the third-lowest number of quality starts in MLB last season. With divisional counterparts like the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates looking to improve their pitching abilities, Gray will be a big asset for his likely new team.

Sonny Gray could win a Cy Young Award in St. Louis

2023 saw Gray finish second in AL Cy Young voting, as well as enter the MVP conversation. With his deal in St. Louis likely being a multi-year affair, Cardinals fans can look forward to having Grey as his career reaches a zenith, from which they hope success for their team will follow.

