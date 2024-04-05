"Power couple right here" - Fans approve as Astros Alex Bregman sets fashion trend with cargo pants while wife Reagan nails denim skirt look

Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan set a new fashion tone through their latest Instagram post. The couple was snapped ahead of the brick architecture, seamlessly blending with their color tone.

Bregman wore a red baseball cap, a white T-Shirt and a pinkish cargo pant for the pose. Reagan, meanwhile, donned a denim overall look in the post shared on Thursday.

Fans found the look appealing and gave their takes in the comment section.

"Power Couple right here," one fan said.

"Breggy Bomb ! You tha man," another said.

Here are some of the fan reactions from the comments section:

The couple has been married since Dec. 2020 and are parents to Knox Samuels, who was born on Aug. 1, 2022.

Alex Bregman and Reagan launch their salsa line

While both Alex Bregman and Reagan are well equipped in their professional and personal lives, the entrepreneurial spirit brought them together to launch a salsa product.

In Jan. 2024, the couple launched Wild Sol during the weekend at the Reggie Jackson Mr. October Foundation celebrity golf tournament.

Houston Astros teammates including Jeremy Pena, Kyle Tucker and Mauricio Dubon had the first taste of their new product at Jim Crane's Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Florida.

Such was the craze for their salsa that there was a logjam at the 13th hole. Alex informed:

“There was a logjam at the 13th hole because people were hanging out eating salsa,” Alex Bregman said.

The couple is now looking for a Texas-wide launch of their line, as they envision big things out of it.

"When we put our heads together at night, all we could think about was how to perfect what we already have, and born was Wild Sol," Alex said. "It’s a direct reflection of our hard work and the type of product we want to put our names behind."

The couple has also enrolled themselves in different successful ventures. Reagan, who formerly worked at Google in Austin, has her own jewelry line, ‘With Love by Reagan Bregman’ in collaboration with Shaftel Diamonds. She has also founded an athletic brand named Exiza.

The couple also owns some race horses that compete in Churchill Downs and the Breeders Cup.

