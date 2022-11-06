Yordan Alvarez has done it again for the Houston Astros. He hit an absolute no-doubt home run off of Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado in the sixth inning with two runners on base. He helped the Astros take a 3-1 lead over the Phillies.

Kyle Schwarber got the party started for the Phillies with a solo home run in the fourth inning to take an early 1-0 lead. Philadelphia pitcher Zack Wheeler had Houston batters fooled on the mound, but his day ended after 5.1 innings. Philadelphia turned to Jose Alvarado out of the bullpen, who just couldn't get it by Yordan Alvarez.

Houston Astros fans can't believe how clutch Alvarez has been for them in the postseason. He ripped the hearts of Seattle Mariners fans with his walk-off homer in Game Two of the ALDS.

Fans are in awe of how hard Alvarez hit the ball. He cleared the batter's eye, which was just flat-out insane power.

"Praise the Yord!" one happy Astros fan said.

"That one went to the moon" said another.

Fans couldn't believe how hard the ball was actually hit. Not many hitters can hit a ball 450 feet, especially in the situation he was in. Alvarez is one of the best true hitters in today's game.

Yordan also flashed his glove earlier in the game. He caught a ball that nearly scraped the outfield wall earlier in the game. When he's hot, there seems to be no stopping the Houston Astros. They're a tough team from top to bottom.

The Houston Astros don't care if you like them, but you should respect them

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game 6

The Houston Astros aren't the most popular team in the league. After their cheating scandal in 2017, most baseball fans truly dislike the organization. But you can't blame the fans for that when the only people who received any punishment for were Houston's front office.

While fans have given the Astros a ton of heat since then, they're still dominating the league. The cheating scandal aside, they have been in the postseason every year since 2017.

They currently don't have the World Series trophies they would like to have, but they have been one of baseball's most consistent teams. It truly is a shame their organization has been tarnished by what they did in 2017.

It would be interesting to see the perception of the Astros from baseball fans if 2017 had never happened.

