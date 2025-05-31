Prior to Yankees-Dodgers faceoff, Max Fried earns high praise from manager Dave Roberts

Max Fried will take the mound for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Fried, who signed a record $218 million deal in the offseason, has more than lived up to the expectations this season and is now earning praise from the Dodgers manager.
Despite the absence of Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, Fried has led the Yankees rotation well. He has started 11 games, going 7-0, posting an ERA of 1.29, 0.93 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 70.0 innings.
Ahead of his start, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised the southpaw for his improved pitching arsenal. Roberts also recalled working with him in the past. He said:
"Great competitor, very, very good athlete. Last few years incorporated a two-seamer more to lefties, it's good velocity, there's a breaking ball, changeup, there's a crossfire. Just a really, really top-end pitcher. Local kid, spent some time with him, and like I said, just a great competitor. He loves the moment."
An undefeated Max Fried, who has emerged as one of the favorites for the AL Cy Young Award after his stellar start, will be up against Tony Gonsolin in the series opener. The Dodgers starter has a 2-1 record and 4.68 ERA.
How will Max Fried matchup against Dodgers "Big 3"
The Dodgers possess three MVPs at the top of their lineup. Ohtani has won it three times while Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have won one each in the past. The perennial All-Stars have hit the ground running in 2025, especially Ohtani who is again looking like the best player in MLB.
Max Fried will have his task cut out even though the southpaw has good stats against the three Dodgers stars. Against Ohtani, Fried has allowed three hits, one home run and one walk and has recorded a strikeout in his career.
Meanwhile, the Yankees ace has allowed one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts against Mookie Betts. Even against Freddie Freeman, Fried has good numbers, having allowed two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Combined between all three of them, the Dodgers "Big 3" have only managed to hit .167, six hits, 16 strikeouts against two walks and a low OPS of .500. In modern era, those numbers suggest, Max Fried will be able to hold his beer against this fearsome matchup.