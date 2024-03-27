"Probably Sandy Koufax" - Hollywood star Bryan Cranston discloses personal favorite MLB player of all time

Hollywood actor Bryan Cranston's preseason takes are here and if you are not a Dodgers fan, you may feel those are a little biased. But before we go there, he also disclosed his favorite MLB player of all time.

Recently, the six-time Emmy winner visited Dodger Stadium for a shoot of a news commercial ahead of the start of the 2024 regular season.

He was asked about who was his favorite baseball player of all time, to which he replied Sandy Koufax.

"My favorite baseball player of all time was probably Sandy Koufax," he said. "I say probably because I've been with this team since I was five-six years old and that's a long, long time."

Cranston also gave special mention to Wally Moon, whose heroics he heard from the late and popular Dodgers commentator Vin Scully.

"There's also another player that I first came to know named Wally Moon, and I heard his name when I was five years old and went to the LA Coliseum for the very first time," Cranston said.

"I didn't really know much what was going on but I remember that name because it was so unusual. Wally Moon. And Vin Scully would talk about Wally Moon hitting the moon shots up and over the netting in left field, and I've never forgotten that."

His choices were Dodgers-centric and that's because he has been cheering for the club from a very early age.

Sandy Koufax was a seven-time All-Star pitcher who contributed to four Dodgers World Series titles. The late Hall of Famer also won the NL MVP, three Cy Young Awards and two World Series MVPs.

Moreover, Cranston's other mention Wally Moon won three World Series with the Dodgers.

Bryan Cranston reveals his preseason predictions, and it has Dodgers fandom written all over it

The renowned actor known for his role in "The Breaking Bad" TV series shared his preseason awards predictions.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto is going to win the Cy Young, Freddie Freeman is going to win the batting title and Mookie Betts is going to win the MVP," Bryan Cranston said.

Bryan Cranston believes in this team, as he picked them to win the World Series at the end of the postseason.

