Vin Scully death: How did iconic NFL and MLB broadcaster die? 

Vin Scully, the everlasting voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died on Tuesday, August 2. He died at his home in Hidden Hills, California at 94 years old. The iconic MLB and NFL announcer's death was announced by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Widely considered the greatest announcer of all time in baseball history, Scully was the play-by-play voice of the Dodgers dating all the way back to when they played in Brooklyn.

In 2010, Scully was voted the top sportscaster of all time by members of the American Sportscasters Association.

How did Vin Scully die?

No cause of death was given in Vin Scully's obituary. There was an outpouring of condolences as the nation mourned the loss of a national sports treasure. Scully was the face of the Dodgers for 67 years and called more than two dozen World Series.

Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement:

"Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred also issued a statement on Vin Scully's death.

"Today we mourn the loss of a legend in our game. Vin was an extraordinary man whose gift for broadcasting brought joy to generations of Dodger fans. In addition, his voice played a memorable role in some of the greatest moments in the history of our sport. I am proud that Vin was synonymous with Baseball because he embodied the very best of our National Pastime. As great as he was as a broadcaster, he was equally great as a person."

Fans have been quick to pay their respects to the legendary former announcer.

He was a true sports storyteller & his



Our deepest condolences to his family. Rest easy, Vin Scully, voice of the @Dodgers, has died. He was a true sports storyteller & his #Dodgers career lasted 67 years, the longest tenure of any broadcaster w/a single team in pro sports history. Our deepest condolences to his family.

Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades.

Vin Scully's career

The iconic announcer's career began in 1950, meaning he called baseball games for just about two-thirds of the sport's broadcasting history.

Scully called countless iconic moments in his career. Including Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series, Bill Buckner's egregious error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series and Sandy Koufax's perfect game in 1965.

He also called a number of NFL games in the 1970's and 1980's, alongside his stint with CBS Sports between 1975 and 1982.

Scully was on the mic for San Francisco 49ers receiver Dwight Clark's game-winning touchdown grab from Joe Montana. A famous play that was ultimately dubbed "The Catch."

Scully also worked with the legendary John Madden during the late NFL icon's first year as an announcer.

