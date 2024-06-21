“Proof that ERA don’t matter”; “He was showing signs” - MLB fans react as Orioles rout Luis Gil in miserable Yankees loss

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles met on Thursday for the final game of their three-game series. With the series tied at one apiece, both teams looked to secure the bragging rights.

Unfortunately for the Yanks, they would have a hard time shutting down the O's bats. Baltimore came out in full force, beating the Bronx Bombers by a score of 17-5.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luis Gil was especially bad on Thursday. After dominating the league to start the season, he only went 1.1 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits while only striking out one batter.

The ugly loss has Yanks fans agitated. For being the best team in baseball, they sure did not look like it on Thursday.

"Proof that ERA don't matter" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Not surprised by this. He was showing signs" - posted another.

Expand Tweet

While Gil performed well up to this point, some fans were sure his impressive streak would soon end. Now, he must shake this ugly loss off and prepare for his next start.

"Bro just ruined my week in fantasy" - said another fan.

"Rough day for the man" - said another.

"All good things must come to an end oh well" - said another.

All eyes will be on Gil for his next start. Another abysmal pitching performance and the fanbase will come unglued.

Orioles proved to be too much for Luis Gil and the Yankees

New York Yankees - Luis Gil (Image via USA Today)

Thursday's game will not be one Luis Gil or many Yankees fans will want to remember. The Orioles outclassed them in nearly every single category.

For starters, the O's outhit the Yanks 19-6. Four hitters, including Juan Soto, went hitless leading to the loss. While Aaron Judge was able to muscle out his 27th home run of the season, it was not close to being enough.

The Yanks were also outclassed defensively. They made three errors in the field while the Orioles were perfect.

The team must bounce back quickly after their series loss to Baltimore. They take on the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting on Friday. While they have seen some injuries to star players, Atlanta will be a test.

A series sweep would certainly make fans forget about the awful performance from Luis Gil on Thursday. Expect the club to come out firing on all cylinders.