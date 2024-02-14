Proposed Salt Lake City MLB Stadium plans to host diverse year-round events beyond baseball

To bring a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City, Utah, a group called Big League Utah has chimed in on the construction of a new baseball stadium.

It could also serve as a host for various other events, like concerts and community celebrations, annually.

“Utah attracts a wide variety of sports and entertainment events throughout the year," said Jeff Robbins, Utah Sports Commission president and CEO. "The addition of a world-class MLB stadium would enhance our ability to attract more key events to the state."

The Larry H. Miller firm has pinpointed a site ideal for the construction of a new stadium. The 100-acre site to build a multi-purpose stadium is located in the Power District to the west of the city.

Larry H. Miller's management has envisioned the ballpark following successful models like Truist Park of the Atlanta Braves and its adjacent mixed-use development, The Battery Atlanta, as a blueprint.

The new stadium will be located between Salt Lake City International Airport and downtown, bordered by I-80, light rail, the Utah State Fairpark and the Jordan River.

The necessary financing for the stadium has yet to be cleared, as the Utah government doesn't want to directly participate in the ambitious project and put a burden on taxpayers.

However, they could seek a private-public avenue to raise the billion dollars required to build the stadium.

How could the Salt Lake City stadium be used after its construction?

The potential Salt Lake City stadium could serve and support Utah's bid for the 2034 Winter Games.

Many Olympic-related activities, like nightly medal presentations, concerts and big-air snowboarding competitions, could be organized at the stadium. Moreover, the stadium is envisioned to be equipped enough to host the NHL Winter Classic, college football games and rodeo events, just like how other major league ballparks use their facilities to the fullest.

“Not only would we watch the best players in baseball, but our ballpark would be a multi-use facility, attracting year-round programming of events to the Power District,” Steve Starks, CEO of the Miller Company said.

“Other MLB ballparks regularly host concerts and shows, other high school, college and professional sports, and special events for a variety of activities.”

There's still a lot to follow up on, and a lot depends on how the major stakeholders take up the Salt City Lake Satdium project and complete it as early as possible.

