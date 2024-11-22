"Proud of you love" - Ketel Marte's wife makes feelings known after D'Backs star comes behind Shohei Ohtani, Francisco Lindor in 2024 NL MVP voting

Ketel Marte came up third behind Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor in the 2024 NL MVP voting and nobody was happier than his wife, Elisa. Shohei Ohtani bagged all the first-place votes, making the second-place race tight. In the end, Lindor eked past with 263 points, with Marte in third with 229.

Nevertheless, Marte's wife Elisa seemed content with her husband's third-place spot, evidenced by her latest Instagram story she shared on Thursday. The Diamondbacks' official Instagram page earlier posted Marte's picture with the caption:

"#3 in NL MVP voting, one heck of a season. Forever proud of El Niño de Nizao. 🤟"

Elisa reshared the Instagram post on her story, with a caption of her own:

"Very proud of you love God bless you always we love you 🥰 🥰 🥰 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ [Ketel Marte]" - Translated to English from Spanish

Ketel Marte's wife's IG story

With Ohtani bagging all 30 first-place votes, four players got one or more second-place votes. Lindor led with 23 second-place votes, Marte had five while Chris Sale and Marcell Ozuna had one each.

Ketel Marte bagged the most third-place votes with 13, followed by Lindor with seven and Marcell Ozuna with six. William Contreras, Bryce Harper and Elly De La Cruz bagged four third-placed votes each while Willy Adames, Jurickson Profar, and Zach Wheeler got one each.

Like Marte's wife, Francisco Lindor's spouse Katia also made her feelings known about MVP voting. Katia, active on social media for social and political causes, is arguably the Mets shortstop's biggest fan. She has been vocal about her husband being the best overall player in the National League.

As such, it was not surprising to see her sharing bold feelings after her husband fell short to Shohei Ohtani in the NL MVP race.

"In my heart, he's [Francisco Lindor] the real MVP." - Katia Lindor via Instagram story

Katia Lindor's IG story

Ketel Marte's wife had earlier celebrated the Diamondback star's finalist status

When MLB announced Ketel Marte, Francisco Lindor and Shohei Ohtani as the finalists for 2024 NL MVP, the Diamondbacks star's wife quickly shared the news via her Instagram stories.

Elisa Marte's IG story

Elisa's story was a repost of MLB's Instagram post, which had a collage of the three finalists, and three separate promotional videos for each of them.

Despite being third in MVP voting, Marte had a stellar 2024 campaign. The Dominican was an All-Star, won a Silver Slugger Award, and was part of the All-MLB First Team.

