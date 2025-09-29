"Proud of the mark I've left" - Pete Alonso stuns Mets fans with major announcement after playoff disappointment

The New York Mets' Pete Alonso made a major announcement, opting out of his contract and re-entering free agency, following the 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday.The team signed Alonso on a 2-year $54 million deal with the option to opt out after the 2025 season. While the fanbase celebrated his re-signing in February, they’ll be waving goodbye to the star once again.“Playing for this organization, this city -- they've continued to believe in me. I love playing here,&quot; Alonso said. &quot;There's some great guys in this clubhouse, some great people on the staff. Every single day, it's been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue.&quot;I've really appreciated it and have been nothing but full of gratitude every single day. Nothing is guaranteed, but we'll see what happens -- I've loved being a Met. Hopefully, they've appreciated me the same.”Talking about his journey with the team, Alonso further noted that he practically grew up with the organization and has always been proud to don the “orange and blue”.&quot;I've grown up in this organization. What I've done here, I'm really proud of the mark I've left. I want to be the best teammate and best player I can possibly be, not just for the people here, but for the franchise and the fans.&quot;Apart from Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz’s future with the organization is also in question. He penned a 5-year $102 million contract in November 2022, with an opt-out option in his third season. Whether he’ll exercise the player option is yet to be made public.Carlos Mendoza on Pete Alonso and Mets' epic postseason crashMets manager Carlos Mendoza [Source: Imagn]Before Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins, NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he hoped it wasn't Pete Alonso’s last game. However, the postseason exit seems to have set a bitter tone.“(Pete Alonso) meant a lot to us,&quot; Mendoza said. &quot;Homegrown player. Knows what it takes to play in New York…he’s unbelievable. He’s pretty steady, pretty consistent. He takes pride being in the lineup…Hopefully it’s not the last game for him.”Following the loss, Mendoza pinned the blame on himself, saying how the “talent” couldn’t take them to the October games despite their star-studded lineup.&quot;I take responsibility. I'm the manager. It starts with me. I've got to take a long look here, how I need to get better. This is unacceptable.&quot;This wasn’t the Marlins' first time humbling the Mets on the last day of the regular season, potentially booting them out of the postseason games. On three different occasions, Miami had the upper hand vs. NY, 2007, 2008, and now in 2025.