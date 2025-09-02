“Put the Juan-Solo nonsense to bed” - MLB insider dismisses “ridiculous” Juan Soto take, picks Mets star over Shohei Ohtani & Kyle Schwarber

Juan Soto followed a red-hot August with a career-best game against the Detroit Tigers in the New York Mets' series opener on Monday. Soto's dominance at the plate over the the last four weeks have sparked chatter of a late push for the NL MVP title.While MLB insider Sal Licata dismissed the MVP talks for Juan Soto, he emphasized that Soto is proving his doubters wrong, performing like a player who earned a record $765 million in the offseason.&quot;I don't know about the MVP (talks), but you know what? I think what we could do now is put the ridiculous notion that Juan Soto's having a bad first year with the Mets,&quot; Licata said on SNY.&quot;We can put the 'Juan Solo' nonsense to bed because he's more like 'Juan 100' when you look at the 100 RBIs that he's gonna get, the 100 runs, the 100 walks and obviously the hits. Look at Juan Soto, this is what the Mets needed when they spent the $765 million.&quot;Although Licata dismissed that Soto is now in the NL MVP race with Kyle Schwarber and Shohei Ohtani, the MLB insider picked the Mets outfielder over the two MVP contenders for October baseball.&quot;This is what we expected them to get from Juan Soto,&quot; Licata continued. &quot;The calendar turns to September, Juan Soto getting hotter and hotter, and this is when he does his best work in September and October.&quot;I don't know about the regular season award, he's the MVP come October, and I put him up against anybody else, Kyle Schwarber, Shohei Ohtani? Give me Soto in October. You're gonna see the best of Juan Soto in these months.&quot;Juan Soto has batted .281 in 43 postseason games and was instrumental in the Washington Nationals' World Series triumph in 2019. He also helped the Yankees to the World Series last year after contributing six RBIs with three home runs against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS.Juan Soto's career-best performance helps Mets egde Detroit in series openerJuan Soto has been on a tear since being snubbed from the All-Star game in July. He was a dominant force at the plate, smashing 10 home runs with 22 RBIs in August. Soto has already crossed the 100-run mark for the season and is 10 short of reaching 100 RBIs after a six RBI game against the Tigers. He struck his second grand slam of his career in the game, helping the Mets to a 10-8 win.