Rafael Devers breaks silence after being given DH role

Rafael Devers ended the 2024 season as the starting third baseman for the Boston Red Sox, but that is not how he will start 2025. The Boston Red Sox have decided to give that decision to veteran Alex Bregman, putting Rafael Devers as the everyday designated hitter.

Devers has been very vocal about wanting to play third base for the Red Sox and appeared to ruffle some feathers early on in Spring Training. On the heels of the 2025 season opener, Devers gave a very different response to Rob Bradford of WEEI.

"I’m ready to start the season. I’m feeling good," Devers told WEEI.com through a translator. "No difference (in preparing for at-bats as a DH). I have the same sequence that I always do to go out there and hit. Nothing changes. "I’m excited to get going. Spring training is way too long."

Devers didn't have a choice in the matter as manager Alex Cora determined what he believed was best for the team. Boston signed a number of free agents this offseason in an effort to improve, and Cora believes that he is putting his team in the best position to win.

"(Devers) was very vocal about how he felt, and we made a decision. Alex is going to play third, and Raffy is going to DH," Cora told WEEI. "We all are in the winning business," he added.

Even though Rafael Devers has proven to be an All-Star at third base for the Red Sox, Cora believes that Bregman puts them in a better position to win games.

Rafael Devers Avoids Getting Caught Up in 3B "Drama"

Despite being very vocal about wanting to play third base, Rafael Devers continues to rise above the change. Speaking to MLB insider Chris Cotillo, Devers discussed his mindset as everyone was seemingly reporting on the third base drama in Boston.

"I’m not frustrated. I don’t have the need to be frustrated about anything with anybody ... My family is good. My kids are good ... I don’t listen to what’s said … I really don’t know why this is becoming such a big story," Devers said according to Cotillo.

"Like I’ve always said since Day 1, the most important thing for me is that we win," Devers continued.

The Boston Red Sox enter the season as a team expected to contend for the postseason, and Rafael Devers will need to contribute at the DH position.

