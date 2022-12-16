Rafael Devers Contract Extension: How much will Carlos Correa's massive deal influence the Red Sox star's asking price?

Thanks to lucrative deals signed by free agents such as Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge and Trea Turner this offseason, Rafael Devers may be looking at an incredibly profitable 2023-24 offseason.

The 26-year-old third baseman is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season, where he will undoubtedly be looking for a massive new contract that should double the $17,745,481 salary that he is set to make this coming season.

The price for elite, superstar batters has exploded thanks to deals signed recently by Carlos Correa (13 years/$350 million), Manny Machado (10 years/$300 million) and Mookie Betts (12 years/$365 million). If the Boston Red Sox are looking to extend their two-time All-Star, it will certainly come with a hefty price tag.

Craig Teed @craig_teed Side note: The Red Sox might need to offer Rafael Devers a 15-year contract worth $400+ million to keep him from becoming a free agent and testing the market.

"Side note: The Red Sox might need to offer Rafael Devers a 15-year contract worth $400+ million to keep him from becoming a free agent and testing the market." - Craig Teed

Last season with the struggling Red Sox, Rafael Devers managed to maintain a .295 batting average, while also slugging 27 homers and 88 RBIs. While the team finished last in the American League East with a 78-84 record, Devers found himself selected to the All-Star Team for the second consecutive year.

He is not only a valuable asset on offense, but finished 10th among qualified third basemen for defensive value. While he may never win a Gold Glove at third base, he has continued to improve at his position, though a move to first base seems like a realistic possibility in the future, much like Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

"Defense Devers" - NESN

Although the Boston Red Sox have expressed interest in extending Devers, fans of the team are less optimistic that the team will be able to hold on to their homegrown superstar. After witnessing the team move on from the likes of Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts, the idea of the team signing their third baseman to a Correa-esque contract seems unlikely.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Fans rightfully don't trust the Red Sox to sign Rafael Devers to an extension and every other player, for the most part, is gone, so there's a real chance that Mark Bellhorn leads the team in jersey sales this holiday season.

"Fans rightfully don’t trust the Red Sox to sign Rafael Devers to an extension and every other player, for the most part, is gone, so there’s a real chance that Mark Bellhorn leads the team in jersey sales this holiday season." - Jared Carrabis

A look at Rafael Devers' career with the Boston Red Sox

After joining the Red Sox as a 16-year-old free agent in 2013, Devers enjoyed a true breakout during the 2019 season when he hit 32 home runs and 115 RBIs, while also maintaining a .311 batting average over 156 games for the Red Sox.

Over the past two seasons, Devers has been named to the All-Star Team twice, as well as finishing in the top 15 in American League MVP voting. If his time with the Boston Red Sox comes to an end without playing another game, he will have hit 139 home runs with 455 RBIs, while maintaining a .283 batting average over his six seasons with the club.

