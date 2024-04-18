Rafael Devers Injury Update: Red Sox All-Star diagnosed with left knee bone bruise, IL stint not expected

On Monday, Boston Red Sox sluggers Rafael Devers and Tyler O'Neill collided with each other in the field. It caused Devers to leave Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians early due to left knee discomfort.

Devers had an MRI on Thursday, and fortunately, there is not much cause for concern. The MRI revealed the two-time All-Star is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee and is not expected to hit the IL.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cora may keep an eye on Devers and could give him a day off or two when he sees fit. However, his not having to go to the IL is huge for a team that is currently .500 on the year.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Tyler O'Neill. He has been placed on the seven-day IL retroactive to Apr. 16 due to a concussion.

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox have been banged up this season

Boston Red Sox - Rafael Devers (Image via Getty)

Rafael Devers has missed a few games previously this season as he has been dealing with a sore shoulder. It is something that Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes has hindered his performance at the plate.

Devers told reporters that he has been dealing with this issue since Spring Training, but hoped it would heal itself. He and Cora are still keeping an eye on how he progressing.

This is just the latest injury for a team that has been plagued with them since the start of the season. Lucas Giolito had surgery to repair his UCL ahead of the season and Trevor Story dislocated his left shoulder. Both will be down for the 2024 season.

Luckily, Boston has Thursday off, giving Devers a full day to get right before their three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend. After that, they take on the Guardians once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback