  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Aroldis Chapman & Red Sox teammates bond over successful fishing getaway ahead of 2025 opener

Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Aroldis Chapman & Red Sox teammates bond over successful fishing getaway ahead of 2025 opener

By Ryan Burks
Modified Mar 05, 2025 14:28 GMT
@_thecubanmissile54 IG, @duranjarren IG
Image Credit: Aroldis Chapman, Jarren Duran Instagram Photos

The Boston Red Sox are heading into 2025 with plenty of hype and excitement as they look to get back to the postseason. Amid the ongoing Spring Training games, some of the top players are having fun.

Ad

On Tuesday, a large group of Red Sox stars planned a team fishing trip, including Jarren Duran and Aroldis Chapman. Several other stars were also in attendance at the fishing trip.

A photo of the MLB stars that went fishing was shared on social media via Florida Premier Fishing, and the caption listed the players in attendance:

"Duran, Wilson, Wong, Chapman, Crawford, Weissert, Devers and Guerrero went out fishing last night. 🎣"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers are two of the biggest stars for the Red Sox. Those two are going to need to have a big season in the middle of the lineup, but players like Alex Bregman will also need to contribute.

Aroldis Chapman is set to enjoy his first season with the Red Sox after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Boston finished in third place in the AL East Division a season ago with a record of 81-81 in 2024.

Ad

Red Sox facing some controversy surrounding Rafael Devers

It was an aggressive offseason for the Red Sox, but that spending has caused some drama with All-Star Rafael Devers.

Devers was the third baseman for the Red Sox a season ago, but now the team is looking at Alex Bregman to play that position.

Last week, Rafael Devers was caught on video complaining about the Red Sox to team legend, David Ortiz.

Ad

Devers has been outspoken in the media, but his comments to Ortiz were much more specific.

"A right-handed bat" Devers said. "And they're coming to force me? And they told me: 'We offered $700 million to Soto.' I told them if they offered you $700 million, sign with Santander."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has not yet decided on who will be playing third base, but he certainly has some great options. The Red Sox are going to need everyone on the same page if they want to get back to the postseason, and it appears that the team chemistry is where it needs to be.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी