Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Aroldis Chapman & Red Sox teammates bond over successful fishing getaway ahead of 2025 opener

The Boston Red Sox are heading into 2025 with plenty of hype and excitement as they look to get back to the postseason. Amid the ongoing Spring Training games, some of the top players are having fun.

On Tuesday, a large group of Red Sox stars planned a team fishing trip, including Jarren Duran and Aroldis Chapman. Several other stars were also in attendance at the fishing trip.

A photo of the MLB stars that went fishing was shared on social media via Florida Premier Fishing, and the caption listed the players in attendance:

"Duran, Wilson, Wong, Chapman, Crawford, Weissert, Devers and Guerrero went out fishing last night. 🎣"

Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers are two of the biggest stars for the Red Sox. Those two are going to need to have a big season in the middle of the lineup, but players like Alex Bregman will also need to contribute.

Aroldis Chapman is set to enjoy his first season with the Red Sox after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Boston finished in third place in the AL East Division a season ago with a record of 81-81 in 2024.

Red Sox facing some controversy surrounding Rafael Devers

It was an aggressive offseason for the Red Sox, but that spending has caused some drama with All-Star Rafael Devers.

Devers was the third baseman for the Red Sox a season ago, but now the team is looking at Alex Bregman to play that position.

Last week, Rafael Devers was caught on video complaining about the Red Sox to team legend, David Ortiz.

Devers has been outspoken in the media, but his comments to Ortiz were much more specific.

"A right-handed bat" Devers said. "And they're coming to force me? And they told me: 'We offered $700 million to Soto.' I told them if they offered you $700 million, sign with Santander."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has not yet decided on who will be playing third base, but he certainly has some great options. The Red Sox are going to need everyone on the same page if they want to get back to the postseason, and it appears that the team chemistry is where it needs to be.

