The Oakland Athletics' recent decision to move to Nevada has created a furor in the Bay Area. Fans were livid after the club announced its decision earlier this week to build a stadium in Las Vegas.

Team President Dave Kaval confirmed that the organization entered a purchase agreement on a plot of land close to the strip. The new stadium is set to be built on a 49 acre site near the South Strip and will have a capacity of approximately 30,000-35,000.

Not everyone is in support of the decision to relocate the Athletics, a team that has been in Oakland since 1968. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was fuming and decided to place the blame squarely on the Athletics' ownership. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I won’t forget what they did to us in Oakland. They squatted on a lease for 10 years and made it impossible for us to build on that stadium"

Per a recent article in USA Today, Davis insisted that he had no problems with the team's players, just ownership:

"I was an A’s fan, way back in the day, Reggie Jackson and all those guys....But not this management group, no."

Davis said one of his major complaints was the team marketing themselves as "Rooted in Oakland."

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Wow. A statement has been released by the Oakland A’s on the Vegas move.



This is happening. Wow. A statement has been released by the Oakland A’s on the Vegas move. This is happening. https://t.co/AzudIWBVon

"Wow. A statement has been released by the Oakland A’s on the Vegas move. This is happening." - Ben Verlander

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher has consistently had one of the lowest payrolls in the MLB over the past few seasons. The team finished in last place in the AL West last year with a 60-102 record.

The Oakland Athletics have been in Northern California since 1968

Mitch Moreland of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by coach Mark Kotsay during a game at RingCentral Coliseum

The Oakland Athletics have a rich history since moving to the city from Kansas City in 1968.

Led by players like Reggie Jackson and Catfish Hunter, the team won three straight World Series between 1972-1974. They were regarded by many baseball analysts as one of the league's most exciting and entertaining teams during the 70s.

Front Office Sports @FOS Without an MLB-ready stadium in Las Vegas, the A's could play at least three more full seasons in Oakland.



Their lease at Oakland Coliseum runs through 2024. Without an MLB-ready stadium in Las Vegas, the A's could play at least three more full seasons in Oakland.Their lease at Oakland Coliseum runs through 2024. https://t.co/7swmOS4qCS

"Without an MLB-ready stadium in Las Vegas, the A's could play at least three more full seasons in Oakland. Their lease at Oakland Coliseum runs through 2024." - Front Office Sports

The move is a major blow to Oakland residents who have now lost three professional sports teams over a five-year period. The Golden State Warriors shifted to a state-of-the-art stadium in San Francisco. The Raiders decided to move to Las Vegas in 2020.

Poll : 0 votes