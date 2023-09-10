The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals find themselves dealing with unwelcome rain delays yet again. For the third consecutive day, heavy showers have disrupted their weekend series.

Due to bad weather, Sunday's game has not been officially concluded. With the Dodgers holding a 5-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning, the rain intervened at a critical moment.

The bases were loaded and Austin Barnes was at the plate with a 2-2 count against reliever Mason Thompson. However, the game was halted just then at around 12:12 p.m. PT. It is yet to resume.

Adding a touch of humor to the situation, the Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted,

"Good news: Technical difficulties are gone. Bad news: Rain is back"

Fans, however, were understandably upset due to the incessant delays. They made their frustrations clear on Twitter:

As the fans wait for further updates, they can only hope for a break in the weather to allow the game to reach its conclusion.

Dodgers face ninth delay in 23 open-air road games as rain plays spoiler again

Weather disruptions have become common for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sunday's delay is the ninth in their last 23 open-air road games due to bad weather.

Over this weekend, they faced substantial delays. On Friday night, the game was delayed for one hour and 34 minutes during the seventh inning before concluding.

Saturday's game faced an even longer delay of four hours and 10 minutes after which the two teams played a marathon 11-inning game.

Further, Dodgers are grappling with internal challenges, including Mookie Betts' injury, creating an opportunity for the Nationals to capitalize.

The Dodgers are at the top of NL West with an impressive 86-55 record. Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals find themselves at the bottom of NL East with a 64-78 record, reflecting their challenging season.