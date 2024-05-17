"Rainy day with my ray of sun" - Gerrit Cole's wife Amy captures younger son Everett brightening up gloomy day with infectious smile

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is still recovering from the elbow injury sustained a week away from Opening Day. Since then, the pitcher has been in rehab but is now nearing his return. Meanwhile, his family, wife Amy and second son, Everett, are enjoying their time.

Cole tied the knot with Amy in 2016, three years before he had signed a record deal with the Yankees. Their first son, Caden, was born in June 2020. The couple became parents again to another son, Everett, who was born in Jan. 2023.

Amy shared snaps of her younger son enjoying his time in the rainy season. In the series of photos shared, Everett can be seen full-fledged inside the baby stroller. In the next picture, he was enjoying his time with nature. Amy provided a perfect caption:

"Rainy day with my ray of sun," she wrote.

Gerrit Cole and Amy visits school in Bronx which their foundation supports

Last week, Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy visited the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology to get a first-hand experience of the school and interacting with the students.

The school receives donations from the Gerrit and Amy Cole Foundation, which was founded in 2020.

During their visit, Cole interacted with the school's principal and followed up with in-person meetings with several students engaged with projects.

"A personal community to our family you know we play just up the street and the Yankees already do so much in the area thought it was a great opportunity for us to try to make an impact," Cole said during the visit.

Gerrit and Amy Cole's foundation aims "to support organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life for children."

"We found this school just from researching schools in the Bronx and the more we had spoken with the principal we were just inspired to help enhance what they're already doing," Amy said.

On the baseball front, Gerrit Cole is yet to throw a pitch in the regular season, as he's on rehab assignments due to elbow injury. As per the latest update, Cole has ramped up his bullpen session and will soon will be assigned some minor league outings before his major league return.

