"Raise the banner" - Mets fans hyped as team complete comeback to secure first victory of season

The New York Mets stumbled out of the gates on Opening Day. There was not much to write home about in the team's first five games as the offense and pitching have lagged behind.

Fortunately, the club would get their first victory on Thursday in Game 2 of their doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers. While losing Game 1 6-3 in extra innings, they won Game 2 2-1.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The club won the game in dramatic fashion, walking it off in the ninth inning thanks to Tyrone Taylor's RBI. Right before Taylor walked it off, Pete Alonso crushed his second home run of the season to tie the game up.

The walkoff victory had Mets fans going nuts. All it takes is a team to win a game to get hot, and the fanbase is ready for this team to go streaking:

"Raise the banner" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Here we go! Now lets sweep the weekend! - another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Winless no more" - said another fan.

Thursday's victory has rejuvenated this fanbase. They are a much better team than what their record currently shows.

"We will be making playoffs" - said another.

"This win feels so good" - posted another fan.

"Now let's turn the season around!" - said another.

New York will now gear up for a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. After that, they will take on their division rivals, the red-hot Atlanta Braves.

Early injuries have forced the Mets' hands

New York Mets (Image via Getty)

Fortunately for the Mets, it is very early into the new season, and there is plenty of time to turn it around. As a team, you would rather get these struggles out of the way early than late into the season.

One reason that the club has struggled this year is the state of their starting pitching staff. They recently just signed Julio Teheran to help, as Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill are both on the IL. The hard-throwing veteran did not make the Baltimore Orioles roster out of camp and opted out of his contract.

Senga will be down for a little while longer. The timetable for his return is set for May, given he does not have any setbacks. Megill was shut down from throwing on Apr. 2 and will not throw for another five to seven days before being reevaluated by the club.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.