Randy Johnson’s daughter Willow turns up glamor in polka dot halter top and blue jeans in stylish mirror selfie

62-year-old baseball legend Randy Johnson's daughter, Willow, has inherited her father's love for sports. While Johnson terrorised batters in the MLB for 22 seasons, Willow is famous for her skills on the volleyball court. This led to her signing a contract with AO Markopoulo, a Greek pro-volleyball team.Willow recently grabbed attention on Instagram, rocking a polka dot halter top and blue jeans while posing in front of the mirror. Willow also used the following emojis in the caption of her story:&quot;💖✨🩷&quot;[Image via Instagram - @willowj4]Randy Johnson has five children. While Johnson has four with his wife, Lisa, to whom he has been married for over 20 years, he also has a daughter from a previous relationship.In his time in the league, Johnson was one of the best pitchers to ever grace the game. In total, the 10-time All-Star amassed a 303-166 record, a 3.29 ERA and 4,875 strikeouts.Randy Johnson's daughter, Willow, draws the attention of ex-UFC fighterSix days ago on Instagram, Willow shared some photos from her time in Greece with AO Markopoulo. Willow rocked a blue bikini, enjoyed Greek delicacies and spent time with her friends.In the caption of her image, Willow wrote:&quot;Bits and pieces of Greece so far⭐️🇬🇷&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Willow's post on Instagram drew reactions from many people, one of the most notable reactions came from ex-UFC star Bryan Battle. In the comments of the post, Battle used emojis to react to Willow's post:&quot;🔥🔥🔥&quot;Randy Johnson's daughter replied to the MMA star using the following emojis:🥰🥰Bryan Battle's comment on Willow's post [Image via Instagram]Battle, 30, was released from the UFC nearly a month ago. Since then, the MMA fighter has started a comeback, as he won a fight in Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing. Battle has also signed with the globally popular MMA promotion, Professional Fighters League, aka PFL.