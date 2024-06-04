Ranger Suarez Injury Update: Phillies pitcher to throw bullpen session Wednesday, trending toward London Series start

On Saturday, Philadelphia Phillies starter Ranger Suarez exited his start against the St. Louis Cardinals early. He left in the second inning following a 106 mph comebacker off the bat of Alec Burleson struck his left hand.
Fortunately for the club, X-rays on his hand came back negative, and the swelling has greatly reduced. According to manager Rob Thomson, Suarez will throw a bullpen on Wednesday and is on track for his London Series start this weekend.
"It looks good so far" - said Thomson.
The Phillies and Mets meet up for a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday at London Stadium. This will be the fourth time a series has been played in front of the London faithful.
Ranger Suarez escaping significant injury could not be better news for the Phillies
When Ranger Suarez initially took the comebacker off his hand, it did not look good. Many suspected that the lefty could have broken a bone in his pitching hand, but that was not the case.
This is great news as Suarez has been one of the best pitchers across Major League Baseball this season. He leads all pitchers with his 1.70 ERA and is tied for most wins alongside Kansas City Royals starter Seth Lugo (9).
Suarez has been one of the reasons why Philadelphia has gotten off to such a good start. They hold the best record throughout Major League Baseball alongside the New York Yankees who sit at 42-19.
Philadelphia has a strong lead in the National League East. They currently hold a seven-game lead over the Atlanta Braves, who have seen two stars go down for the remainder of the year. Philadelphia could walk away with the division unless some other teams start flipping the switch.
