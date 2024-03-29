"Rangers beat the Cubs and the umps" - Rangers fans ecstatic as Jonah Heim walks it off after controversial umpire call in Cubs win

The Opening Day game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday had plenty of entertainment as Jonah Heim capped it off with the walk-off homer to win the game.

It was a tight and low-scoring game that went into the tenth inning. Both teams stood tied before the Rangers catcher's redemptive blast won it for the Texans. It was a huge win for the defending World Series champions, and the fans know it, sharing their reactions to the clutch hit on social media.

"Rangers beat the Cubs and the umps", tweeted one fan.

"Redemption hit right there," added another.

Here are the top reactions on X:

Jonah Heim started his professional career with the Baltimore Orioles in the 2013. He played in the minors for the likes of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Oakland Athletics.

He made his major league debut with the Athletics in 2020 before being traded to the Rangers the next year. His career took off from there, culminating in a high last year, winning the World Series and Golden Glove and making his first All-Star appearance.

On Thursday's opening day game, the Rangers and the Cubs entered the ninth inning tied at 2-2 when the drama started. Chicago pinch hitter Miles Mastrobuoni was at bat when Jose Leclerc pitch bounced past Heim.

While the catcher was busy arguing with the umpire about the ball making contract, Cubs Michael Busch took home base to his team for a 3-2 lead. However, Rangers pinch hitter Travis Jankowski blasted a homer in the ninth to tie it again before Jonah Heim walked it off in the tenth.

Jonah Heim admits to mistake in the 9th inning after walk-off homer

While both the teams were tied for most of the Opening Day game, the Chicago Cubs took a 3-2 lead off a wild pitch in the ninth inning, thanks to an error from Jonah Heim.

The Texas Rangers catcher was too busy arguing with the umpire about the ball striking the bat and didn't notice as Michael Busch took home plate and scored.

Fortunately, for Heim, Travis Jankowski tied the scores in the bottom of the ninth, giving him the opportunity to pull his heroics during extra innings and win it for the Rangers.

