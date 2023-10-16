In a thrilling opener of the 2023 ALCS, the Texas Rangers emerged victorious against the Houston Astros in Minute Maid Park. The much-anticipated matchup featured two seasoned pitchers, Justin Verlander and Jordan Montgomery, on the mound.

The Rangers set the tone early, with catcher Jonah Heim delivering an RBI single in the top of the second innning, driving in rooke Evan Carter. Despite Verlander loading the bases with two outs, he managed to escape the jam by inducing a pop-out from Marcus Semien.

The Rangers extended their lead in the top of the fifth inning when Leody Taveras, the No. 9 hitter, launched a solo home run off Verlander, making it a 2-0 game.

"The cheaters are in shock rn." - Joked one fan.

While the Astros threatened in the fourth inning by loading the bases, they couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. The Rangers’ bullpen, often a point of contention, remained a factor as the Astros drew closer.

The Rangers have activated Max Scherzer for the ALCS.

The Rangers’ strategic move came into play with the activation of Max Scherzer for the ALCS. The 39-year-old pitcher, returning from a teres major strain, is expected to start Game 3 or 4 in Arlington. This sets the stage for a reunion of former Detroit Tigers teammates, Scherzer and Verlander, who now find themselves on opposing sides in crucial series, reminiscent of their showdown in the 2019 World Series.

The Rangers’ lineup showcased its depth, particularly in the 6-9 spots, giving them an edge over the Astros. However, the Astros managed by Dusty Baker, are known for their resilience and ability to exploit opposing bullpens.

"Undefeated still." - Added another fan.

As the ALCS unfolds, the Rangers look to leverage their successful ALDS sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, where a "piggyback" game featuring Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning proved effective.

With Game 1 in the books, the series promises more drama and intense battle as both teams vie for a spot in the World Series. The ageless managers, Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy, bring their experience to the forefront in this high-stakes showdown between division rivals.