In a dazzling display of power and precision, Corey Seager continued his dominant postseason performance, leaving Rangers fans in awe as he slammed a two-run ghomer off Diamondbacks’ pitcher Brandon Pfaadt in the crucial Game 3 of the 2023 World Series.

The matchup was a clash of generations, with the seasoned three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer taking the mound for the Rangers against the 25-year-old rookie Pfaadt of the Diamondbacks. Scherzer, a former Diamondback himself, aimed to secure his second World Series title, and the first for the Rangers in their 63-year history.

"Dudes on a heater." - Posted one fan

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy made a strategic move, swapping outfielders Evan Carter and Adolis Garcia in the lineup, a decision that raised eyebrows but would prove crucial. The game unfolded with scoreless innings, featuring impressive defensive plays from the Rangers’ Evan Carter and Adolis Garcia, preventing the Diamondbacks from scoring.

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers had a big inning in the top of the third.

In the top of the third inning, the Rangers’ Marcus Semien broke his World Series slump with an RBI single, setting the stage for Corey Seager’s moment of brilliance. Seager, part of the Rangers’ half-billion-dollar infield, launched a monstrous two-run home run, extending the Rangers’ lead to 3-0. The blast, the hardest hit in the World Series since 2015, showcased Seager’s prowess and earned him the title of a "monster" in the eyes of ecstatic Rangers fans.

"Seager is a monster." - Added another impressed fan.

As the game unfolded, Max Scherzer continued to stifle the Diamondbacks, ensuring they didn’t answer back immediately. Striking out Evan Longoria and inducing a flyout from Geraldo Perdomo, Scherzer maintained control and limited the damage in the bottom of the third inning.

The score for the World Series Game 3 is currently at 3-0, and the rest of the game promises to be filled with thrilling moments of resilience and skill from both teams. Rangers fans, undoubtedly, are left eagerly anticipating the outcome of a game that could potentially etch their team’s name in history.