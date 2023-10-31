Texas Rangers fans were left shattered after slugger Adolis Garcia exited Game 3 of the World Series with a problem with his left oblique in the eighth innings. The Rangers entered the game with the series tied at one apiece and took an early lead in a tense and cagey game. However, their postseason star was forced off with a problem on his left oblique, leaving fans devastated and worried about his fitness for the games ahead.

Garcia originally signed with the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2018 after defecting from his home country of Cuba. He played for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan prior to that and had a decent amount of exposure to the big leagues. He was traded to the Rangers for cash considerations after the 2019 season and has been a central part of their lineup since then.

Garcia has been especially impressive in this year's postseason run for the Rangers, after almost single-handedly guiding them to the World Series. He is one of their most important players and any injury to him is certainly cause for concern. Despite the Texans being in a dominant position on the night, fans were distraught to see the slugger leave the field.

"We are cursed," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Im gonna cry," added another.

Adolis Garcia becomes second Rangers player forced off due to injury after Max Scherzer

While the Texas Rangers find themselves in a commanding position towards the end of Game 3 of the World Series, they have endured a double injury blow on the night. A win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix is certainly a cause to celebrate, but the Rangers will not feel that after losing Garcia and Max Scherzer to injuries over the course of the game.

While Scherzer was on his way back from injury and may not be as important, the Rangers will surely be worried about Garcia's condition. The slugger has been at the forefront of their offense over the postseason and every Rangers fan will be praying that his injury is nothing serious or long-term.