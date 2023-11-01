In a thrilling turn of events, the Texas Rangers fans were on their feet as Corey Seager’s powerful homer marked a scorching start in Game 4 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers wasted no time creating a significant lead, leaving the Diamondbacks scrambling to catch up.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ decision to stick with Joe Mantifly for the second inning proved costly. Although Mantiply successfully struck out lefty Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Jung’s double and Jonah Heim’s subsequent grounder set the stage for a wild sequence. A two-strike wild pitch from reliever Miguel Castro allowed Jung to score, injecting momentum into the Texas Rangers’ offense.

"Best hitter in baseball and it’s not close." - Posted one fan.

The turning point came when Corey Seager stepped up to face lefty Kyle Nelson. Seager showcased his prowess by crushing a middle-middle slider, sending the ball soaring into the seats for his sixth postseason homer. The Diamondbacks found themselves in a 5-0 deficit by the fifth inning, struggling to contain the Rangers' explosive performance.

The Texas Rangers rallied in the second inning despite Scherzer’s and Garcia’s injuries

As the teams geared up for Game 4, the Diamondbacks, dubbed the 'Answerbacks,' aimed to rebound after a tough loss in Game 3.

With a bullpen game in the cards, the focus was on reliever Joe Mantiply serving as the opener, while the Rangers adjusted their strategy after Max Scherzer's injury in Game 3.

"DANGEROUS MAN." - Added another fan.

The absence of Adolis Garcia in the Texas Rangers' starting lineup provided a glimmer of hope for the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, the Rangers are determined to secure a win without their star slugger.

As the Rangers look to take a commanding lead in Game 4, the Diamondbacks are facing a challenging task to mount a comeback. The World Series remains unpredictable, leaving fans eagerly anticipating each inning, well aware that a victory tonight.