Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has earned praise from Jonah Heims for his performance in the ALCS game 6 against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Eovalidi had a big task on his hands, as he had to put a stop on the Astros juggernaut offense to avoid his team's elimination and to force a Game 7. Well, he was gritty and did exactly what was expected of him.

He pitched 6.1 innings, giving up two runs off five hits, three walks and four strikeouts. On multiple occasions, the Astros hitters were in scoring positions but he kept on churning outs in crucial moments, avoiding damage. Behind the plate, he had catcher Jonah Heim who had high praise for him post-game:

"You can't talk enough about what Nate (Eovaldi) has done," Heim said. "Especially for this team, being a leader and coming up clutch when you need him the most."

The Rangers forced Game 7 by winning the sixth game 9-2, thanks to a late-inning grand slam by Adolis Garcia. Before the Rangers' five-run ninth inning, it was a well-fought game at 3-2.

Earlier, in Game 2, Nathan Eovaldi pitched 6.0 innings, five hits, three runs, one walk and nine strikeouts for a Rangers win.

The ALCS Game 7 will be at Minute Maid Park to decide AL's contender for the World Series. Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer will start on the mound for the Rangers, while postseason ace Cristian Javier will pitch for the Astros.

Nathan Eovaldi's 2023 postseason stats

Nathan Eovaldi has an impressive 8-3 postseason record with an ERA of 2.87 and 69 strikeouts in 15 appearances. The 33-year-old pitcher also won the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox.

In the 2023 postseason, Eovaldi is 4-0 with an ERA of 2.42 and 28 strikeouts in for appearances. The two-time All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011–2012), Miami Marlins (2012–2014), New York Yankees (2015–2016), Tampa Bay Rays (2018), Boston Red Sox (2018–2022) and Texas Rangers presently.