One of the greatest managers in MLB history, Bruce Bochy, is only four victories away from adding another World Series title to his Hall of Fame resume. The 68-year-old came out of retirement to sign on as the 29th manager in Texas Rangers history.

Now, after joining the Texas Rangers, Bochy could become the first manager in team history to win a World Series title. His calming presence has not only helped bring the team back to the postseason but dramatically changed the team's fortune, as they finished with 22 more wins than the year prior.

"Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, when he told his wife, Kim, that he wanted to manage again this season: ‘She goes what is it you don't like about your life, you're fishing, you're golfing.’’ - @BNightengale

However, while Bochy was mentally prepared and ready to return to the MLB after announcing his retirement after the 2019 season, his wife Kim Seib was less enthused. According to him, his wife asked him when he said he wanted to make a comeback to professional baseball:

"What is it you don't like about your life? You're fishing, you're golfing."

One could hardly blame Kim for questioning the decision. Not only is Bruce 68 years old, but he has also had various health-related struggles over the past decade.

From 2015 to 2017, when he was still the manager of the San Francisco Giants, Bochy underwent several cardiovascular surgeries, something that was likely a concern for his family when he said he wanted to come back.

Bruce Bochy is one of the most successful managers in MLB history

Whether or not the Texas Rangers win the World Series, Bruce Bochy's resume will live on forever in MLB history. The 68-year-old currently ranks seventh all-time in MLB history for games managed (4,194) and 10th all-time in total wins (2,183).

"Bruce Bochy has managed 3 franchises and led all of them to the #WorldSeries. Will he win a 4th championship ring?" - @MLB

Although Bochy began his managerial career with the San Diego Padres, his greatest successes came with the San Francisco Giants. With the Giants, Bochy won three World Series titles, the first of which coincidentally came against the Texas Rangers.