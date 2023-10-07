The Texas Rangers received good news as their ace right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer threw to live batters for the first time before going down to the injured list with a right shoulder strain on September 12. The 39-year-old is in good spirits and looks to make the Rangers' playoff roster.

He threw two innings, and 40 pitches of a simulated game against Rangers hitters and left the mound with a fist bump to manager Bruce Bochy and pitching coach Mike Maddux. During the simulated outing, his velocity and stuff were amazing as he struck out Mitch Garver and Austin Hedges in an 18-pitch second inning. As reported by ESPN, Scherzer addressed his spirited outing and how he felt about it:

"I felt good. I've got to recover. I've got to see how I wake up tomorrow and see what this does to the arm."

He also mentioned that he's not sure if he'll make the postseason roster and will leave it up to management to decide:

"That's not my decision. We'll have a discussion about it. But it's October and all hands on deck. I'll do whatever it takes to help the team."[via ESPN]

Earlier in September after Scherzer strained his right teres muscle, the Rangers were doubtful if he would at all recover in time for the postseason. It would be interesting to see if Scherzer makes the roster and how the Rangers utilize him given their bullpen woes.

Max Scherzer's injury-shortened 2023 season

The former three-time Cy Young winner started with the New York Mets on the back of his three-year, $130 million contract signed in December 2021. Although, midway through the season, things got whirlwind, as he ended up being traded to the Texas Rangers.

Before that, Scherzer started 19 games for the Mets posting a 9-4 record and gave up 48 runs with an ERA of 4.01. With the Rangers he pitched in eight games with a 0.96 WHIP, posting a 4-2 record and an ERA of 3.20.

Overall, for the season, Max Scherzer pitched 107.2 innings, posting a 4.01 ERA, walked 30, and struck out 121 hitters. He last pitched on Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays and was pulled out after suffering a shoulder strain.