Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was arguably one of the hottest signings besides Jacob deGrom for the Texas Rangers this season. After a trade with the Mets during the trade deadline, Scherzer joined the Rangers for a whopping $130,000,000 over three years.

Scherzer had a 3.20 ERA in eight outings for Texas after a difficult first half in New York. Due to a mild strain in his right teres major muscle in the upper arm, he was ordered to sit out the rest of the regular season.

MLB analyst Gregg Giannotti didn't hold back while calling out Scherzer for extravagant celebrations after the Rangers advanced to the ALDS. Giannotti suggested that with a handful of starts and next to no contribution throughout the season, the 39-year-old had no right to celebrate with the team.

"What a loser. Did you see the pictures of him celebrating with his shirt off with the Rangers in the clubhouse? What did you do to contribute to that team’s success. Nothing," Giannotti said. (via Boomer and GIO on WFAN Sports Radio)

"You made a handful of starts there, you’re done, and you got the goggles on and the shirt off getting champagne squirt all over you? What?" he added.

The ALDS is still possible for Scherzer, who hopes to be available after throwing another bullpen session earlier this week. He has been sidelined since mid-September due to a teres major strain and has only made eight starts after being acquired from the Mets

Max Scherzer can be an ace for the Rangers

Right-hander Max Scherzer of the Texas Rangers participated in batting practice on Friday, October 6, in Baltimore for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury at the end of the regular season.

"After he threw to live batters, Max Scherzer said he’s open to any role, if he pitches in this ALDS. “I’ve got to recover. I’ve got to see how I wake up tomorrow, and see what this does to the arm," broadcaster Hazel Mae wrote on X.

Given the Rangers' struggling bullpen and lack of pitching depth, if Scherzer is activated, he might be deployed in relief outings. Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi, the Rangers' top two starters, are out after pitching in the Wild Card round, and the team has not yet named a pitcher for Game 1.