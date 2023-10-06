Rangers vs. Orioles prediction and betting tips - October 7 | 2023 MLB AL Division Series game

The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles will play each other in the MLB playoffs in 2023. In a best-of-five series, the two will square off in the ALDS stage of the playoffs. Game 1 of the series is scheduled for October 7 at Oriole Park in Baltimore, MD.

Rangers vs. Orioles predictions

Over the past month, Texas has had its ups and downs. It stumbled into the postseason in late September, handing the Houston Astros the lead in the AL West. To stay in the playoffs, Texas won two games at Tampa Bay. The Rangers, however, will now have a stronger squad.

Baltimore, meanwhile, has been inactive for a while. Its entire pitching staff will be fully rested. Furthermore, any minor wounds that don't appear on injury reports should be healed because Baltimore has had a relaxing stretch.

Rangers vs. Orioles betting tips

Baltimore has prevailed in 57, or 67.9%, of the 84 games played this season as favorites and has a 39-13 record and a 75% win rate when favored by -144 or more by various sportsbooks.

"Orioles vs Rangers this season: 3-3 record - 19 runs scored - .188 avg - .603 OPS - 53.0 IP - 3.95 team ERA - 44 Ks - 1.09 WHIP. Orioles will need to do better offensively in the ALDS if they want to win the series" - zachbollinger18

When Texas was listed as underdogs of at least +123 or longer on the money line, they won nine times in 21 opportunities this season. In this series, expect Baltimore to come out as the victor.

Note: We cannot promise a certain result. You must realize that any wager you place does not guarantee success. If you wish to gamble, kindly do so in moderation.

Rangers vs. Orioles head-to-head

Baltimore and Texas have played each other six times this season, with both ballclubs sharing the exploits equally. Only a combined 19 runs were scored throughout the six games, which indicates that both teams' bullpens strongly influenced these contests. Who is to say that the pitchers won't control this series as well, or will the batters finally live up and launch some bombs outside Oriole Park?

Where to watch Rangers vs. Orioles

The game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers will kick off on Saturday at 1:03 PM ET at ALDS. It will be broadcast live on FS1 from Oriole Park at Camden Yards. With the Rangers (+123) as their opponent, the Orioles are the money line favorites at (-144) in this contest.