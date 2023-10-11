In a pivotal ALDS Game 3 matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles, Corey Seager wasted no time making his mark. The star shortstop stepped up to the plate in the first inning, facing off against Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer.

Seager’s keen eye and powerful swing connected with a misplaced changeup, sending the ball soaring off his bat at an impressive 110.1 mph. The majestic flight of the ball covered a distance of 445 feet, leaving no doubt about the solo homer that opened the scoring at home for the Rangers.

"He literally owns the ballpark." - Posted one fan.

"Corey Seager in GLF in the playoffs is unfair." - Added another user.

This blast marked Seager’s first home run of the 2023 postseason, adding another highlight to his already illustrious playoff career. With nine walks to his credit in this postseason, Seager’s plate discipline and power make him a formidable force in the Rangers lineup. The homer also contributed to Seager’s 14th postseason home run, solidifying his reputation as a clutch performer on the big stage.

Corey Seager was one of the most dominant AL players during the 2023 season.

Seager’s exceptional performance in the postseason reflects a season of excellence, despute dealing with health issues during the regular games. In 119 games, he accumulated an impressive 75 extra-base hits and nearly 300 total bases—a remarkable feat for any player, let alone a shortstop.

Adolis Garcia slams a three-run homer in the bottom of the second.

Adolis Garcia hit an explosive three-run homer in the second inning to propel de Rangers to a commanding 6-0 lead, firmly in control against the Orioles. Garver’s earlier double set the stage, showcasing Texas dominance. With seven innings left, the Orioles face an uphill battle, while the Rangers eye their first ALCS in 12 years.

"Let’s all laugh at Baltimore." - Posted another fan.

As the Rangers aim for a sweep in the ALDS, this early lead courtesy of Seager’s homer provides the momentum they need. With Games 1 and 2 victories at Camden Yards, the Rangers are on the brink of their first ALCS appearance since 2011. The stage is set for an exciting Game 3 at Globe Life Field, the first home playoff game for the Rangers in their impressive new stadium.

On the other side, the Orioles face an uphill battle, trying to overcome a 2-0 deficit in the best-of-five series. Only seven teams in the wild-card era have achieved such comeback, and the Orioles must navigate a tough road ahead to keep their postseason hopes alive. As the ALDS drama unfolds, all eyes are on the dynamic Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers, eager to secure a spot in the coveted ALCS.