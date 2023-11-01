With a dominant 11-7 Game 4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, the Texas Rangers are a win away from the franchise's first World Series title. Meanwhile, in doing so, they have also set a postseason record for longest road win streak. The Rangers have now won 10 straight road games in their 2023 postseason journey so far.

Throughout their October journey, they have won road games over Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Texas' third baseman Josh Jung had a good outing in Game 4 as he went 3-for-5, scoring two runs for the Rangers. However, in the post-game media interaction, he did not let the 3-1 lead satisfy him and feels that they are still a 'good baseball game' away from winning the World Series:

"Don't let it get in your mind, don't let it be more than it is," Jung said. "We just gotta go out there and play one more good baseball game...We just gotta stay focused, stay locked in."

Expand Tweet

Everything about World Series Game 4; Rangers vs Diamondbacks

Despite losing Adolis Garcia for the remainder of the series, Texas blew out Arizona within the first three innings of the game. They had back-to-back five-run outings in the second and third innings and took a commanding lead of 10-0 after the third innings.

The D-backs pitchers were simply outsmarted by the Rangers offense who had the ball rolling early in the game. Aside from starting pitcher Joe Mantiply (1.1 innings, 1 ER) and Ryne Nelson (5.1 innings, 1 ER), none of Torey Lovullo's pitchers were able to sustain an inning. Moreover, a costly error from first baseman Christian Walker in the third inning also led to Texas scoring five more in the innings.

For Texas, starting pitcher Andrew Heaney had his stuff working and pitched 5.0 innings for one run. Their second baseman Marcus Semien was the star of the night as he contributed with five RBIs along with one home run and two hits. Moreover, shortstop Corey Seager also hit the ball long and high for back-to-back home run games.

The D-backs did attempt a comeback as they scored four and two runs in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. However, it was too late by then, and they will face elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday at Chase Field.