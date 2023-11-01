Texas Rangers starter Andrew Heaney did everything he needed to do in Game 4 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. With his team up 2-1 in the series, he went out and kept the opponents' hitters at bay for five innings.

The lefty went five innings, giving up just one run on four hits while striking out three batters. However, he had a lot of room to work with as his team put up 10 runs in the first three innings.

Heaney needed to go deep on Tuesday after the Rangers went bullpen-heavy on Monday. Max Scherzer had to exit the game after his back locked up and used four relievers in their 3-1 victory in Game 3.

While their bullpen has been dominant, manager Bruce Bochy did not want to overwork the group with the series halfway over. Now, they are in a prime position to close this out and get their first World Series trophy.

Texas Rangers fans could not be happier with Andrew Heaney's performance on Tuesday. It was a spot start for him on short notice, but he came through and delivered for his team.

"Andrew Heaney causally just dropped one of the best starts of the playoffs lmao," one fan posted.

"Andrew Heaney take a bow! Couldn’t have hoped for a better start," another fan posted.

For a crowd that showed up with a ton of energy, Heaney and the Rangers silenced them quickly. It was a total team effort by Texas in Game 4.

Andrew Heaney was not the only Rangers player who stepped up in Game 4

Andrew Heaney had a lot of room to work with in Game 4, thanks to the help of his offense. Texas put up back-to-back five spots in the second and third innings.

Marcus Semien started the party, hitting a two-run triple in the second inning. Afterward, Corey Seager delivered a two-run homer to put Texas up five. Then, Travis Jankowski hit a two-run double, and Semien crushed a three-run homer.

Texas does not rely on just one or two players to get the job done. They can drive in runs from any spot in the lineup. This is how championship-caliber teams operate.

Relying on just one guy could end a team's season. If the entire offense came down to Adolis Garcia, who has been replaced on the WS roster, they would be in huge trouble.