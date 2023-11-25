Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is now a two-time World Series champion. He made it to the Rangers lineup in an unlikely trade deal midway between Texas and the Mets. The 39-year-old feels the pressures of age as he spent too much time on IL toward the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs.

Many wondered whether it was a wise decision to sign Scherzer. The Rangers will want him to reproduce immaculate performances with the Nationals and the Mets.

Scherzer had a strained teres major muscle that prevented him from throwing since September 12. This forced him to wait until the ALCS against the Houston Astros to make a comeback. Scherzer faced a challenging scenario in Game Three of the World Series against the D-Backs.

The Texas faithful hoped him to finish strong in his first World Series game since winning it big with the Nationals in 2019. However, Scherzer exited the field with back injuries, which ended his postseason run with Texas.

Scherzer voiced his reasons for coming out of rehab so quickly: the role of a positive mindset. He added that since his team needed his skills in the postseason run, he started his preparations one month early to get a headstart.

"That's why you never quit. You never really know baseball. You never count anybody out. You have always got to play it out. You have to be ready for any scenario and for me, I was ready for that postseason, and it started a month earlier," said Scherzer regarding his motivation to come out of rehab.

Although his stat line wasn't impressive, Scherzer came out of Illinois to directly pitch in an ALCS game and then directly in the World Series. He showcased determination and the will to make an impact at the mound, a routine skill for the pitching ace.

Max Scherzer has seen better days in the big leagues

Max Scherzer, a Hall of Fame pitcher, can no longer generate the powerful pitches that brought him three Cy Young Awards. He has sixteen years of experience. However, there has been no similar atrophy in his energy. His growth has made up for his physical shortcomings, if any.

General manager Chris Young put his faith in Scherzer when acquired by Texas from the New York Mets in a deal late in July. Scherzer has an audience when he speaks. They follow him when he leads. And they love it when he showcases his variable pitching arsenal at the mound.

