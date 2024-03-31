Rangers vs. Cubs Injury Report & Prediction, March 31st : Latest on Justin Steele, Nate Lowe & more

The final game of the series between the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers is here. The defending World Series champions are trying to complete the sweep of playoff hopeful Chicago, and they will have their shot later today to do so. Injuries will play a role, so here's what you need to know regarding the matchup.

Rangers vs. Cubs injury report

The Texas Rangers have their fair share of injuries to deal with, some of which were not unexpected. For example, Jacob deGrom is still healing from his UCL surgery, and others rea out for the time being.

On the Chicago Cubs side, they're also ailing, and have players like Jameson Taillon out for an extended period of time. Here are the notable injuries these two teams are dealing with.

Nate Lowe, Rangers 1B

Nathaniel Lowe was not able to get going for Opening Day as the team had expected. He has been dealing with an oblique strain since Spring Training, and he ended up on the 10-day IL on Thursday. He's expected to be out through next week, but probably not much longer.

Max Scherzer, Rangers SP

Max Scherzer is still injured

Max Scherzer has been placed on the 15-day Injured List. Given the nature of his back injury, he's not expected to make it back until mid to late May at the earliest. It's been a plague for him since last year as well.

Justin Steele, Cubs SP

Justin Steele had to leave his first start of the season. He came down with a hamstring injury mid-start and had to exit. It is expected that the burgeoning ace will be out until at least the end of April. Prospect Ben Brown was called up in his place.

Patrick Wisdom, Cubs 3B

The Cubs are also missing Patrick Wisdom, but he is nearing a return. He's been dealing with a back injury, but his expected return date is in less than two weeks because he only landed on the 10-day IL on Thursday.

Rangers vs. Cubs odds and predictions

Currently, the Texas Rangers are once again favorites over the Chicago Cubs. Texas has won two straight games to open the season and the series over Chicago, and oddsmakers feel a sweep coming on. They're -141 to win.

However, sweeps are hard to come by. This is especially true when the other team is also decent. The Cubs aren't a World Series threat like the Rangers are, but they're a solid team who would be hard to win three in a row against.

Jon Gray will face off with Jordan Wicks, which does give the Rangers a slight boost, but look for the Cubs offense to come alive and stave off a sweep.

Prediction: Cubs win a tight one.

