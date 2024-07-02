Rangers vs. Padres: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - July 2, MLB 2024

The Texas Rangers are set to square off against the San Deigo Padres in their series opener at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET. Texas does not have the perfect season this time as it is still struggling behind the .500 mark. While it has time to get back in the race, it's hard to say that the defending World Series champions are a dominant force.

After losing three of four, Corey Seager and the team dropped their series against the Baltimore Orioles. Taking the mound against the Padres will be Nathan Eovaldi, who holds a 3.45 ERA and a 4-3 record. Eovaldi has a 1.16 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched.

The Padres are in a better spot with their overall record as they sit behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. However, they have their fair share of struggles with injuries and their unstable pitching staff. The Padres defeated the Boston Red Sox in their last series with a 2-1 record.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dylan Cease will be sent to the mound to get some strikeouts in Game 1. Cease has a 7-6 record with a 3.84 ERA. The talented pitcher struck out 125 opponent hitters in 98.1 innings pitched. Cease has a spectacular 1.06 WHIP.

Rangers vs. Padres Baseball Betting Odds

Texas Rangers -115 +1.5 (-200) U 8 (-115) San Diego Padres -105 -1.5 (+165) O 8 (-105)

Where to watch Rangers vs. Padres?

Game 1 will be telecast on Bally Sports Southwest and San Diego Padres TV. For fans who want to watch the online stream, tune into Fubo TV. The first pitch will go out at 8:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. CT.

Rangers vs. Padres Prediction

Dylan Cease is a strong pitcher who has the ability to get early strikeouts. Yet the Padres are the underdog in this game. Nathan Eovaldi is an equally strong opponent against Cease.

The Padres have a stronger offense unit when it comes to scoring runs. Defensively, both teams have a similar ERA. It's the offense that will play a crucial part in this game. The bullpen will also need to be intact, as both teams require enough support for their starter.

The Padres have scored 27 runs in the last four games against weak-performing teams. Their opponent has scored 19 runs in the last four games against a team that holds the second-best record in the majors.

Prediction: Texas Rangers +1.5 (-115)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback