“Rather be on the field than be in the cage hitting” - Rafael Devers delivers unfiltered take on debut at 1B since whirlwind trade from Red Sox

Rafael Devers was in hot water to begin the season with the Boston Red Sox. After the club brought on Alex Bregman on a three-year, $120 million deal, Devers had to adjust to the new reality of giving up third base and taking the DH role.However, his comments directed at the club after the Red Sox wanted him to play in a new position didn't bode well, as they ended up trading him and his $313.5 million contract to the San Francisco Giants. Even the Giants wanted to play him first base, so the infielder eventually gave in.After making his debut on Tuesday at first base, Rafael Dever spoke about why it may not have been what he wanted, but to stay in the lineup, he had to adjust.&quot;Definitely. It keeps me active — it keeps my head out of just thinking about the next at-bat,&quot; Devers said. &quot;I'm the kind of player that likes to be active, likes to be on the field. I'd rather be on the field than in the cage hitting all the time and just thinking about the next at-bat.&quot;Rafael Devers had a great outing at first base. He made every defensive play spontaneously and even contributed with the bat in the 9-0 win. In five plate appearances, he had two hits, including one RBI and scored twice as well.What led to Rafael Devers' departure from Red Sox?Rafael Devers wanted to play third base, but there wasn't the possibility with Alex Bregman present. So, he reluctantly agreed to play as DH. But when the Red Sox lost first baseman Triston Casas for the season, Boston approached Devers about moving to first base.Devers pushed back on that request. It wasn't what he was asked to begin the season in spring training.&quot;They had the conversation with me,&quot; Devers said through his interpreter Daveson Perez via MLB.com. &quot;I don't think, for me personally, it's the best decision after they asked me to play a different position (in Spring Training). And I only had two months playing this position to all of a sudden have me try to play another position.&quot;So, from my end, it doesn't seem like a good decision. They came to me and talked to me about it. I know I'm a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can't expect me to play every single position out there. In Spring Training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove and I wasn't going to play any other position but DH.The Red Sox eventually pulled the plug on Rafael Devers and traded the star slugger to the Giants for the right-handed Jordan Hicks, lefty Kyle Harrison and two prospects - outfielder James Tibbs III (Giants No. 4 prospect at the time of the deal) and the right-handed Jose Bello in June.