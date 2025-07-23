  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Rather be on the field than be in the cage hitting” - Rafael Devers delivers unfiltered take on debut at 1B since whirlwind trade from Red Sox

“Rather be on the field than be in the cage hitting” - Rafael Devers delivers unfiltered take on debut at 1B since whirlwind trade from Red Sox

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 23, 2025 06:06 GMT
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves - Source: Imagn
Rafael Devers delivers unfiltered take on debut at 1B since whirlwind trade from Red Sox - Source: Imagn

Rafael Devers was in hot water to begin the season with the Boston Red Sox. After the club brought on Alex Bregman on a three-year, $120 million deal, Devers had to adjust to the new reality of giving up third base and taking the DH role.

Ad

However, his comments directed at the club after the Red Sox wanted him to play in a new position didn't bode well, as they ended up trading him and his $313.5 million contract to the San Francisco Giants. Even the Giants wanted to play him first base, so the infielder eventually gave in.

After making his debut on Tuesday at first base, Rafael Dever spoke about why it may not have been what he wanted, but to stay in the lineup, he had to adjust.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Definitely. It keeps me active — it keeps my head out of just thinking about the next at-bat," Devers said.
"I'm the kind of player that likes to be active, likes to be on the field. I'd rather be on the field than in the cage hitting all the time and just thinking about the next at-bat."
Ad
Ad

Rafael Devers had a great outing at first base. He made every defensive play spontaneously and even contributed with the bat in the 9-0 win. In five plate appearances, he had two hits, including one RBI and scored twice as well.

What led to Rafael Devers' departure from Red Sox?

Rafael Devers wanted to play third base, but there wasn't the possibility with Alex Bregman present. So, he reluctantly agreed to play as DH. But when the Red Sox lost first baseman Triston Casas for the season, Boston approached Devers about moving to first base.

Ad

Devers pushed back on that request. It wasn't what he was asked to begin the season in spring training.

"They had the conversation with me," Devers said through his interpreter Daveson Perez via MLB.com. "I don't think, for me personally, it's the best decision after they asked me to play a different position (in Spring Training). And I only had two months playing this position to all of a sudden have me try to play another position.
Ad
"So, from my end, it doesn't seem like a good decision. They came to me and talked to me about it. I know I'm a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can't expect me to play every single position out there. In Spring Training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove and I wasn't going to play any other position but DH.

The Red Sox eventually pulled the plug on Rafael Devers and traded the star slugger to the Giants for the right-handed Jordan Hicks, lefty Kyle Harrison and two prospects - outfielder James Tibbs III (Giants No. 4 prospect at the time of the deal) and the right-handed Jose Bello in June.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications