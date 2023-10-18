The Philadelphia Phillies fans seem to be enjoying the ongoing series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is impressed by them. The Phillies have taken an early 2-0 lead with ease in the best-of-seven NLCS series. Their recent 10-0 win against the Dbacks has many fans riding that they may end up sweeping the Dbacks altogether.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow recently made an appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast to talk about MLB awards nomination and October baseball. He was stunned by the following for the Phillies team at the ballpark.

"I've been watching the Phillies more just because that vibe over there is just like insane," Glasnow said. "It just seems like the most playoff baseball. It's so hard not to watch; it's so entertaining. Like the fans there, it's like a cult following. Everyone is just like a savage. They talk a bunch of, like, I, uh, that's been super entertaining."

Tyler Glasnow also revealed that he thought that the Atlanta Braves will have an upper hand, but was impressed with Philadelphia's performance.

"I just thought the Braves were going to dominate everyone, but something about that postseason magic," Glasnow added. "That Phillies team is just like something different in the postseason. And Ethan's on our team too, and I would always pick his brain on like the whole, like, what's going on over there, and he had nothing but good things to say."

The NLCS will now shift its base from Citizens Bank Park to Chase Field where the Dbacks will like to revive the series and put a fight back against the magical Phillies.

Tyler Glasnow's 2023 season

The 30-year-old had an injury-plagued 2023 season to start off and he could only start 21 games. Prior to the start of the season, he suffered a Grade 2 strain of his left oblique and missed an initial 6-8 weeks. He pitched 120.0 innings, giving up 47 earned runs, 37 walks and struck out 127 hitters.

Moreover in a Wild Card round game against the Texas Rangers, he gave up three earned runs on six hits in 5.0 innings pitched. Additionally, he walked five hitters and struck out eight but took a loss as the Rangers went on to win the game 4-0 and won the series.