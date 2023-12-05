Rays Winter Meetings: Tyler Glasnow and Randy Arozarena's potential exits loom large with team wary of enlarged 2024 payroll

Tyler Glasnow and Randy Arozarena both played large parts in the Rays' 2023 regular season success. It is not, therefore, surprising that these two men seem to be generating the most interest from other teams as the offseason marches on.

Reporting from the ongoing MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville, Tampa Bay Times writer Marc Tompkin has had a front-row seat to the backroom musings of the league's GMs. Per his research, pitcher Tyler Glasnow is getting the most interest from suitors as a potential trade piece.

"Interest in Glasnow has been strong, but as for reports #Rays are looking to trade Arozarena, Paredes? “I would very much classify anything as listening,” Neander said." - Marc Tompkin

Tompkin quoted Tampa Bay Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander as saying "I would classify anything as listening." While players like Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes have featured in conversation, Glasnow seems to be the top priority.

2023 saw the 29-year old Glasnow pitch a career-high 120 innings. In that span, Glasnow went 10-7, boasting a 3.53 ERA and a WHIP of 1.083. While the Rays would undoubtedly like to keep Glasnow around, the financial realities make things complicated. Glasnow has been a member of the Rays since coming to the team via a 2018 trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2024 is set to see Tyler Glasnow receive a franchise-record salary of $25 million, a sum that would push the Rays' payroll beyond what many think to be sustainable. As such, offloading the 6-foot-8 right hander could be the team's best course of action.

"Tyler Glasnow in his first start of 2023: 4.1 IP, 5H, 3ER, 1 BB, And 8 SO. Couldn’t get Muncy out giving up 2 XBH to him. Other than that, CB looked good and had it’s depth, FB topped at 98.4 MPH and had 17 swings and misses #RaysUp" - CastleHill814

Regarding All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena and third baseman Isaac Paredes, Neander claimed he was "listening", although it appears as though these two position players have a far lower level of priority compared to Glasnow.

Tyler Glasnow another example of Rays' trade playbook

The Rays are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for having the best record in MLB since 2008. Their success, done with a fraction of the money, has largely been a result of cashing in on trading players who have become too expensive.

With a Cy Young not out of the question in Glasnow's future, the Rays know how valuable he is, and will be. Unfortunately, with success comes cost, which often proves too high for the Tampa Bay Rays.

