"Real life GOAT" - Yankees' Clark Schmidt witnesses Jon Jones secure historic TKO over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden

The New York Yankees trio of Clark Schmidt, Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe attended UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Headlined by Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, the PPV event was an entertaining affair.

Jones defended the heavyweight title he won by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, with a third-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic, the arguable GOAT of the UFC's heavyweight division. With the win, Jones further solidified his status as the best in the world, which Yankees pitcher Clark Schmidt seemed to agree with.

Interestingly, Schmidt seemed to have predicted victory for Jones as he shared a snap from round one of the five-round sanctioned fight on his official Instagram with the caption:

"Real life goat Jon Jones"

IG Story of Clark Schmidt

The image shared by the Yankees pitcher was Jones on top of Miocic, landing an elbow. "Bones" had taken down the former two-division champion with an outside trip in the first round before securing mound position and landing successive elbows, eventually opening a cut below Miocic's right eye.

As for Schmidt, the pitcher didn't have a good outing for the Bronx Bombers in the postseason. He started three games, and the team only won one. His final game of 2024 was Game 3 of the World Series against the LA Dodgers. He was taken out by manager Aaron Boone after pitching just 2.2 innings, giving up three runs, including a homer.

Yankees pitcher Clark Schmidt seemingly impressed by Charles Oliveira

The UFC 309 main event between Jones and Miocic was a one-sided affair with the champion systematically breaking down the challenger. However, the co-main event fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliviera lived up to the hype.

After Oliveira took the first four rounds, Chandler agonizingly came close to springing an upset in round five. Schmidt shared a snap of cutman Tate, a close friend of Oliveira, checking in on the fighter before he enters the ring.

IG Story of Clark Schmidt

In addition to the presence of the Yankees trio of Schmidt, Volpe and Wells, several other big names were at MSG. President-elect Donald Trump attended the event, walking out to "American Bad Ass" by Kid Rock with his entourage.

Also at the event were the WWE power couple Paul Levesque, popularly known as Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon, his wife. "Terror Twins" Rhea Pipley and Damian Priest were also at the event. Miles Teller and Kate Hudson represented Hollywood, while Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the biggest name from the NFL at UFC 309.

