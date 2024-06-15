"Really love this dude" "Perfect answer!" - Yankees fans fired up after Alex Verdugo's epic response to returning to Fenway Park in pinstripes

New York Yankees slugger Alex Verdugo spent the last four seasons in Boston with the Red Sox roaming the outfield at Fenway Park. However, he was traded to the Bronx in December of 2023 for Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice.

Verdugo has done well with the change of scenery, helping the Yanks fill a hole in the outfield that was difficult to do last season. Through 68 games, he has hit .259/.314/.418 with eight home runs and 37 runs batted in.

With the Yanks taking on the Red Sox at Fenway Park for the first time this season, Verdugo knows he will not get a warm welcome. When reporters asked him how he would be received ahead of the game, he had quite the response.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Like a Yankee" - said Verdugo.

Expand Tweet

Verdugo knows just how much the two fanbases do not like each other. While he spent a good amount of time there, he will be viewed as the enemy and the fans will surely let him have it.

His response fired up Yankees fans. While many have already been behind the slugger since joining the Bronx Bombers, he made a few more fans after his response.

"Really love this dude on the Yanks" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Perfect answer!" - posted another.

Expand Tweet

"FIRE ME UP DUGIE" - posted another.

There could not have been a better answer to the question. With his response, fans are asking the front office to give this man an extension.

"I really hope there is some way we can keep Verdugo for just a little longer" - said another fan.

"I do NOT want to lose this guy!" - said another.

"Sign him now!" - said another.

Verdugo is currently working on a one-year, $8,700,000 contract. At the end of the season, he is set to become a free agent.

It did not take long for Alex Verdugo to produce fireworks for the Yankees at Fenway

New York Yankees - Alex Verdugo and Aaron Judge (Image via USA Today)

It did not take long for Alex Verdugo to showcase his power at Fenway. In the first inning, he hit a two-run bomb, going 406 feet, giving the Yankees the early lead.

Verdugo wasted no time, connecting on the first pitch he saw of the at-bat. This marks the ninth home run of the year for the slugger, and fans may want to be on the lookout for a few more before the weekend closes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback