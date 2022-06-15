"Hotter than the weather" "longest win streak by defending champion in MLB history" - Red-hot Atlanta Braves extend winning streak to 13 games, Fans react

The Atlanta Braves improved to 36-27 after defeating the Washington Nationals by a score of 10-4 and have extended their winning streak to 13 games. The Braves look unstoppable at the moment and are gaining ground on division rival New York Mets in the NL East standings.

"For some 12 wins seems like it was just yesterday. For the Braves, it was. 13 wins in a ROW. A winning streak for the A."-@Braves

During the 13-game winning streak, the Braves have won in about every way possible. The team has won close games, high-scoring games, low-scoring games, and has blown out a few teams over this winning streak. Overall, it looks as if the World Series hangover is over, and they are looking like the team of old after this incredible stretch of baseball.

Atlanta Braves fans react to 13-game winning streak

The Braves are on a roll right now, and many fans took to Twitter to react to their incredible run of baseball. Here, we'll look at some of the best fan reactions. Let's get started.

One fan pointed out that the 13-game winning streak is now the MLB record for longest win streak by a defending champion in the expansion era (1961-present day).

Austin @AustinPlanet @Braves @MaxFried32 Which is now the MLB record for longest win streak by defending champion in MLB history!!! @Braves @MaxFried32 Which is now the MLB record for longest win streak by defending champion in MLB history!!!

Other Braves fans are waiting for all New York Mets fans to say that they are only beating bad teams. It does not matter who you play, to win 13 games in a row in the MLB is incredibly impressive.

One Braves fan thinks that the streak is an awesome achievement, but the team is still five games behind the Mets, a testament to how good New York has been in 2022.

With that, the Mets still have a 5-game lead. Guess you gotta win like 26 in a row to take the division lead. So, we’re halfway there. Let’s get it. @MaxFried32 13 in a row is such an awesome achievement.With that, the Mets still have a 5-game lead. Guess you gotta win like 26 in a row to take the division lead. So, we’re halfway there. Let’s get it. @Braves @MaxFried32 13 in a row is such an awesome achievement.With that, the Mets still have a 5-game lead. Guess you gotta win like 26 in a row to take the division lead. So, we’re halfway there. Let’s get it.

Atlanta summers are hot, but one fan stated that the Braves are hotter than the weather.

The social media team for the Braves is awesome, and one fan agrees.

Thirteen-game winning streak or a baker's dozen!

Overall, the Atlanta Braves are the hottest team in all of baseball right now, and it appears that, after their slow start that had them under .500, is a thing of the past. The Atlanta Braves continue their series against the Washington Nationals tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

