Red Sox 2024 Schedule: Key Games, how to watch, and ticket details

The Boston Red Sox and the rest of the league had their schedules announced on Thursday. The 2024 season will be entertaining with all the international games, including the London and South Korea Series.

Boston will open up the 2024 season on the road. They travel to Seattle to play against the Mariners in a four-game series and then to Oakland to face the Athletics in a three-game series. Boston then travels to Los Angeles to face the Angels before their first homestand.

Boston's first divisional opponents come in their first home series against the Baltimore Orioles. Boston will not play the New York Yankees until June 14th, on Father's Day Weekend. The second part of the series is set for July 26th.

On June 28th, fans can look forward to the return of shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The San Diego Padres travel to Boston for a three-game series in Bogaerts' first time back in Fenway.

NESN will broadcast the games on TV once again next year. Fans looking to purchase tickets for the 2024 season can now do so, as all team's schedules have been released.

The Boston Red Sox are an interesting team

The Boston Red Sox are playing good baseball for a team with little expectations coming into the season. They hold a 48-43 record but are in the basement of the highly competitive American League East. If you took them out of the division and put them in the AL Central, they would be in first place over the Cleveland Guardians.

Boston is not a bad team; they have plenty of time to climb up the division. They have a good opportunity to start the second half hot as they open up with a series against the Chicago Cubs. After that, they travel to Oakland to play the Athletics in a three-game series.

