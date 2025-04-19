Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet gets honest about cold start in April

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet went from being a feared reliever to a feared starter just like that. After spending a few years in the Chicago White Sox bullpen, Crochet made the jump to starter last season.

Ad

While he made the jump with a limited pitching repertoire, he still had success. He has since worked on his changeup after being traded to Boston and has stepped up his game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, despite throwing 7.1 innings against the White Sox, limiting them to just one hit and 11 strikeouts, he is still not satisfied. Crochet feels he has yet to have his best stuff this season, via The Athletic.

"There hasn't been a start this year where I feel like I've had my best stuff," said Crochet.

Crochet revealed that he has not felt like he has been at his optimal level on the mound yet this year. Whether that be a pitch not working like he wants or command issues, he has not been able to fully put it together.

Ad

However, it is still early into the season, and with that comes cold weather. Crochet believes some of his problems stem from this, and those will get worked out very soon.

"I don't feel like myself right now, but it's also April and 30 degrees, right? They call is midseason form for a reason. And it's not midseason yet" he added.

His only tough outing this year came early in April. He struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays, going 5.2 innings and giving up four runs on five hits in the 6-1 loss.

Ad

Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet shows glimpse of dominance against former team

Boston Red Sox - Garrett Crochet (Photo via IMAGN)

Last Sunday, Garrett Crochet took the mound against his former team, the White Sox. They were the team that selected him in the 2017 MLB Draft after turning heads at the University of Tennessee.

Ad

Whenever players go against their former team, there is always more on the line. Crochet showed them what they got rid of by keeping their bats quiet.

Expand Tweet

This was his first time back in Chicago since being traded. The Red Sox ace left no doubt as to his dominance as he nearly no-hit his former club. It will be interesting to see how he looks when he is able to put it all together on the mound when it warms up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More