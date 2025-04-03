Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet makes feelings known on joining Boston after $170,000,000 extension

During the MLB offseason, Garrett Crochet was one of the most highly sought-after pitchers on the trade block. Several teams wanted him, but the Boston Red Sox won the sweepstakes and eventually signed him to an extension.

During the early portion of the season, the Red Sox made sure their investment of prospects wasn't a short-term one. They inked the ace to a six-year, $170 million deal to keep him in Boston through the 2031 season with an option for the 2032 season.

Crochet was overflowing with positivity about his new home, saying on MLB Network:

"It's incredible, man. That's what I imagined free agency to feel like. It's kind of what happened with me this offseason, now with signing this extension, I feel like I couldn't have picked a better spot. Me and my wife, ever since the trade went down, have been ecstatic about getting out to Boston. I'm just fired up to play in front of that crowd."

Crochet has started two games for the Red Sox against the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. However, neither has been in Fenway Park, and Crochet is anxious to get there and perform in front of his new fans.

Through those two starts, Crochet is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA, 12 strikeouts and a 0.92 WHIP. On Wednesday against the Orioles, he went eight innings with no runs and eight strikeouts. He allowed just four hits.

Garrett Crochet thrilled to be with a solid team in MLB

Garrett Crochet has now signed an extension at the major-league level, so he's not really in danger of losing his position or status. It has freed him up to play confidently and comfortably.

Garrett Crochet inked a $170 million extension (Imagn)

The American League Cy Young candidate said via ESPN after his extension and dominant outing on Wednesday:

"I can't think of the last time I played baseball for pride. In college, you're playing to get drafted, and once you're in the big leagues, you're playing to stay in the big leagues. So to have this security and feel like I'm playing to truly just win ballgames, it takes a lot of the riff-raff out of it."

His manager, Alex Cora, said the shutout performance over eight innings was exactly what they had in mind when they sent so many prospects to the Chicago White Sox to get him and why they extended him so soon.

